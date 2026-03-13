INSIDE PHARMA IS BACK!

Paid subscribers may remember this:

In the intervening period, from my vantage point (LinkedIn) watching big pharma investors panic like there is no tomorrow (and that may well be true for them), it seems opportune to share with paid subscribers the great news.

The house of cards is tumbling:

Over three decades, pharma has outsourced vast chunks of development and manufacturing to a thin tier of CDMOs and CMOs, (contract manufacturing organisations) while investors applauded “asset‑light” models and variable cost structures.