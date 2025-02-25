Another one through the letterbox

Today I had another copy of the Medicines Maker pushed through my letterbox. Normally, I take immense pleasure in dropping it straight in the bin (trash). That’s the only good thing about it.

Since I am on a break from a wider email circulation, I have found time to share a few snippets with paid subscribers.

On the front cover below, it reveals this edition is “Talking strategy, leadership and commercialization in cell and gene.” That is followed up with a dive into AI in the future of making medicines, take a look:

This is genetic engineering gone commercial

The point here is that these injections are not going away any time soon