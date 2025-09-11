INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
11h

Re RFKjr's stance on US vaccine schedule

Vaccine vs Unvaccine Study https://rumble.com/v6yq4uc-vaccine-vs-unvaccine-study.html?e9s=src_v1_eh_cs&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=COVID%20Doctors

Background Siri-Testimony-1.pdf https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/Siri-Testimony-1.pdf

Study available 2020, yet unpublished, see penultimate para. You can bet RFKjr was aware of the study before he said anything.

Basically Unvaccinated kids are healthier

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Hedley Rees
ForestDi56's avatar
ForestDi56
12h

Nice interview. I’ve read the “easier” book and for those who can find interest in such things it’s quite a revelation. I learned some things about supply chain issues I hadn’t known. You are one more piece to help the collective awareness come to grips with how things have moved off a sane course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Hedley Rees
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture