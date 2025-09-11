Hedley Rees | Managing Director And Lead Consultant At Pharmaflow Limited.

Hedley is the Managing Director and Lead Consultant at PharmaFlow Limited, a UK-based consultancy specialising in the strategic design and management of preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply chains in the pharmaceutical and life science industries. His previous appointments include senior positions at Bayer UK, British Biotech, Vernalis, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and OSI Pharmaceuticals.

Hedley is also author of Wiley's Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, which published in 2011 and a second publication, Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, available now on Amazon Kindle.

Launch of the Hard Cover version of Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain will be in the U.S. initially, from the Wiley website, early next month.

Robin Tilbrook is the Leader & Chairman of the English Democrats and Chairman of the Workers of England Union. He is an English Solicitor and runs his own law firm The English Democrats launched in 2002 and are the only campaigning English nationalist Party and campaigns for a referendum for Independence for England; for St George's Day to be England's National holiday; for Jerusalem to be England's National Anthem; to leave properly and fully the EU; for an end to mass immigration; for the Cross of St George to be flown on all public buildings in England; and his party supported a YES vote for Scottish Independence.

Uk Politics, New Home Secretary, New Positions with Robin Tilbrook, Solicitor, Leader & Chairman of The English Democrats and Chairman of The Workers of England Union.

