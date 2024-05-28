First, an apology

If you are like me, then you prefer vidoes to be short and punchy. Mine would be, only I’m still trying to master the art of trimming videos. This one with David Kurten has me in the middle, surrounded by other stuff that may or may not interest you. If you want to see my bit, you will need to wind forward to about 18 minutes in. This is it below:

GUEST OVERVIEW:

Hedley Rees is the Managing Director and Lead Consultant at PharmaFlow Limited, a UK-based consultancy specialising in the strategic design and management of preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply chains in the pharmaceutical and life science industries. His previous appointments include senior positions at Bayer UK, British Biotech, Vernalis, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and OSI Pharmaceuticals.

This is the article, the subject of the conversation:

It begins:

Errors in the pharmaceutical supply chain can harm patients, even kill them, if safety checks and protocols are not in place and observed. Did the breakneck speed in assembling supply chains for COVID-19 vaccines put patients at risk? That will only become clear when MHRA physically inspects the companies producing the Covid injections and acts on its findings.

For those not familiar with supply chains, they bring us the food we eat, the cars we drive and the mobile phones we use to communicate. In fact, every product we consume must come to us via a supply chain. It is the series of stages a product must go through to be converted from raw materials into a finished product. This applies as much to medicines as to any product we consume.

The added complication with medicines is that they go inside your body, but unlike food, they start off as an unknown substance. No-one knows what the medicine will do to you, or what your body will do to the medicine as it is broken down when inside you. It may come as a surprise to some, but the body can convert an apparently safe medicine into a toxic one if it collects in some vital organs.

The Critical Message

This is why it takes 10 - 12 years to develop a medicine and get it approved—you cannot hurry the physical supply chain—that is the message!

Instead, we had virtual supply chains. Now, that’s a completely different story—we can do what we like with them, they thought! Let’s pretend we can do things 10 times quicker in this magical land of invented form and fantasy…

…hope the message is cutting through :O)

