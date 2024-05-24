Sworn Statement by Hedley Rees

Below is my sworn statement that any lawyer can have, and more if required. It begins with an MHRA Blog by David Churchward, now at AstraZeneca, Head of Operations Quality, Compliance and External Affairs, previously at the Moderna drug substance manufacturer Lonza, and previous to that an inspector at UKs MHRA.

Must be getting dizzy in the revolving doors by now!

Based on my experience, knowledge, and training as a biopharmaceutical supply chain management and regulatory consultant, and owner of PharmaFlow Limited, (CV here) it is my professional opinion that

Quality Control and other safety-critical activities required during production of sterile injectables, such as the SARS-CoV-2 inoculations, were critically absent. There is a substantial body of evidence to support this conclusion, which I shall present here.

Based on this evidence, my conclusion is that patients’ that were administered the inoculations above would have received doses with wide variation in the content of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and associated potency of each dose, leading to serious adverse events, even death.

In regard of the foregoing, I will say:

1. A Blog by MHRAs senior inspector, David Churchward (above), titled Quality Culture: Learning from History, explains clearly the dangers associated with the production of sterile products. In the Blog, Mr. Churchward refers to an event that illustrates the dangers, with the quote: “In 1972, a failure to sterilise a batch of intravenous fluid led to a public health emergency in the UK – often referred to as the ‘Devonport Incident’.

The defective medicines were linked to fatalities and the Department of Health initiated what it called a ‘life or death’ search for unused product in the distribution network. In the days following the incident the Government commissioned C M Clothier to lead an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the use of the contaminated fluids. It was a pivotal investigation in UK medicines history, which continues to influence international GMP [Good Manufacturing Practice] requirements 47 years later.

2. The Blog goes on to quote the C M Clothier inquiry comments:

“”The findings in the Clothier report were wide-ranging, but several are of relevance to quality culture in 2019:

· “There was no imminent technological advance in the field of production of intravenous fluids which will eliminate the need for skillful people devoted to their work” · There was “a belief that sterilisation of fluids is easily achieved with simple plant operated by people of little skill under a minimum of supervision, a view of the task which is wrong in every respect” · “Public safety ….. depends ultimately on untiring vigilance both in industry and by government””

3. The SARS-CoV-2 inoculations are in the same category as ‘intravenous fluids’, as they must be sterile when entering the human body. The comments above from Mr. Churchward are explicit in ruling out unqualified, unskilled personnel from any involvement with the production of sterile injectables.

4. This clearly renders the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna inoculations, which were frozen down to temperatures below freezing point, unsafe. The finishing operations (thawing, insertion of saline diluent, mixing the solution and drawing 1 dose from a 5-dose vial), were carried out in non-sterile environments, with no Quality Control testing prior to patient administration.

5. Instructions for converting the unfinished vials into a single dose sterile injectable were made available to healthcare professionals on the internet, under the title: REG 174 INFORMATION FOR UK HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS. As an example, the Pfizer/BioNTech inoculation instructions described the steps required to convert the incoming vials, containing 6 doses in each vial, frozen down to -70C. [iv]

6. This was in total contravention of MHRAs Rules and Guidance for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Distributors 2017, in force during the roll-out of the inoculations. These regulations are legally enforceable and have been in existence since 1937, in a book commonly referred to as the Orange Guide. MHRA has an enforcement group with powers described in the 2017 edition, pages 13 – 19 (a copy of the Orange Guide, 2017, can be made available on request). See APPENDIX 1 for a photograph of the physical 2017 edition.

7. In the procedure above, there is no reference to quality control being included at any time during this whole of activities.

8. For clarity, I refer to the section of the orange guide that refers to the legal obligation on any manufacturer to operate a quality control system that is independent from Production, as shown in APPENDIX 2.

9. APPENDIX 3 shows a page from The Orange Guide titled: ANNEX 1 MANUFACTURE OF STERILE MEDICINAL PRODUCTS. It emphasises the following crucially important point:

“Much depends on the skill, training and attitudes of the personnel involved. Quality Assurance is particularly important, and this type of manufacture must strictly follow carefully established and validated methods of preparation and procedure.”

This point was made crystal clear in the C M Clothier Report referenced by David Churchward, MHRA, in his Blog published above.

In practice, from the very first day of patients being inoculated, those preparing the inoculations were not skilled, trained, or knowledgeable on what they were required to do. The manufacturing instructions were located on the internet, rather than being communicated directly to each individual, in standard operating procedures (SOPs). Until they signed that they had been trained and confident they could comply with the SOPs, they would not be able to operate. None of the facilities or equipment used could have met the sterility requirements. The scale of these non-compliances, and others not mentioned here that I am aware of, is bewildering, and should be to any professional operating in the GMDP environment.

10. For those reading this statement who are not familiar with the Orange Guide, I should mention something about its history, taken from this Blog post by Dominic Parry of Inspired Training, a well-respected expert in pharmaceutical GMDP:

“First published in 1971 the original Orange Guide contained British Good Manufacturing Practice and was entitled “Guide to Good Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Practice”….From the mid-1990 the UK’s Regulatory Authority continued to publish the “Orange Guide”, but it now contained EU GMP rather than British GMP. This is still the case today even after the UK’s exit from the European Union. In addition, Good Distribution Practice (GDP) has also made its way into the book”.

11. This is conclusive evidence that Britain was never in a position to formulate its own Rules on GMDP. The Rules it must follow are EU Directives, clearly referenced in the Orange Guide.

12. Therefore, REG 174 INFORMATION FOR UK HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS was a gross contravention of MHRAs own Rules, as it allowed sterile medicinal products to be produced under non-sterile conditions with no quality control testing prior to patient administration.

Hedley Rees October 2023

APPENDIX 1

APPENDIX 2

APPENDIX 3