INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Hedley talks to Sonia Poulton about the fraudulent MHRA - 5 years ago!

Yes, that's 5 years of corruption gone under the bridge...and still counting.
Hedley Rees's avatar
Hedley Rees
Feb 16, 2026

Leave a comment

To add also, as I have begun to put INSIDE PHARMA in mothballs, as per the below:

INSIDE PHARMA is Going into Mothballs

Hedley Rees
·
Feb 11
Read full story

I don’t seem to be losing any subscribers, free or paid!

So, I shall go on sharing stuff, like this interview from 5 years ago.

This is more time-efficient than writing lots of stuff, when it is in the video transcript - and there is a ton of it to share.

To add again, as per conversion with Ted in a recent post, my 105 glorious paid subscribers are still intact at 105. That is so helpful :O).

Any new monthly paid subscribers will be welcome, of course, at the princely sum of $5. Cancel at any time…

…only consider the $40 annual option if you want to support my work over the longer term.

Cheers,

Hedley :O)

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hedley Rees · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture