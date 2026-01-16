Share

Please read this expert statement if you have time

“I, Hedley Rees, will say as follows;

1. Professionally, I am Managing Director, PharmaFlow Limited, a UK-based consultancy specialising in the strategic design and management of preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply chains in the pharmaceutical and life science industries. I am also author of Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, Wiley, 2011

2. I make this statement with reference to the case made against Lois Bayliss by the solicitor’s Regulation Authority. I give this evidence in support of the actions taken by Lois Bayliss for the safety of the public and confirm that I have read the complaint made against her. I agree to support Lois Bayliss in any tribunal case or High court action that she wishes to take against the solicitors regulation authority.

3. I refer to my witness statement, dated 30th December 2021, which was provided to Lois Bayliss in December 20…