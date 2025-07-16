The interview below had 10,391 views on YouTube, from Apr 19, 2023:



How Bill Gates hijacked a failing pharma system and smashed it: A tale of incompetence, deceit, greed, and an unmitigated thirst for power

“Did Bill Gates hijack a failing pharma system and smash it? A tale of incompetence, deceit, greed, and an unmitigated thirst for power. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed engages supply chain expert Hedley Rees in a compelling conversation on trojan horses in governments and ideas to reform Big Pharma. “The incestuous, opaque nature of this swirl of key players, companies, government departments, interests and objectives—coupled with an unhealthy partnership with self-admitted “enabling” regulatory bodies such as the MHRA—might lead the man on the street to suspect fraud on the public and the public purse."





Oh, what a tangled web we weave,

When first we practise to deceive!

— Marmion (1808) by Sir Walter Scott

Please do read/watch/share this, as it explains everything required to put Gates, and his pals, in jail.

P.S. Now that Senator Thomas Massie is likely to sink the PREP Act quite soon now, the legal gates are going to swing wide open…

