Wholesalers distribute medicinal products and are licenced in Good Distribution Practice (GDP)

There is a long-established system in place to distribute medicinal products throughout the UK. Wholesalers purchase the products from pharma companies. The wholesalers then take over with a remit to supply hospital and community pharmacies, clinics, GP surgeries, and sometimes, the patient’s home.

Wholesalers need a licence called a Wholesale Distribution Authorisation (aka Wholesale Dealer Licence) to be able to operate. To get the licence, they need to be inspected to prove they are compliant with Good Distribution Practice (GDP).

These are the areas inspected:

1. The Pharmaceutical Quality System

2. Personnel

3. Premises and Equipment

4. Documentation

5. Operations

6. Complaints, Returns, Suspected Falsified Medicinal Products and Medicinal Product Recalls

7. Outsourced Activities

8. Self Inspections

9. Transportation

10. Specific Provisions for Brokers

11. Final Provisions

As you can see, the inspection digs deep. Note especially #6 above - Complaints, Returns, Suspected Falsified Medicinal Products and Medicinal Product Recalls.

These are vital activities to ensure the recording of customers complaints, products returned, detection of counterfeits or product adulteration, and batch detail and location of all products shipped, in the event of a recall being required.

Who are the UK Wholesalers?

There are three main companies that account for roughly 90% of the UK market in pharmaceutical services. These companies have wholesaler arms integrated into a broader healthcare offering.

The companies are:

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE

AURELIUS (previously McKesson UK, divested 2021 - Lloyds Pharmacy/AAH in UK)

PHOENIX

If you live in the UK, their delivery vans are often seen around pharmacies. They operate dual-use vehicles able to handle products at controlled room temperature (+15 to +25°C) and refrigerated (+2 to +8°C).

They cannot handle temperatures any lower, and that is why they were left out of the supply chain distribution of the mRNA jabs, which were at -70°C and -20°C for Pfizer and Moderna respectively.

In consequence, the mRNA jabs had to be shipped direct from manufacturers to hospitals, vaccination centres and GP surgeries, so the entire infrastructure for distributing medicinal products throughout the UK was circumvented, bypassed, forgotten, ignored, call it what you will.

This as a risk of massive proportions. The incumbent system, which deals with every other product except these vaccines, is embedded into the NHS pricing and reimbursement system, and pharmacy networks. All the linkages are in place, and payment processing, inventory control, traceability, and many other essential management processes are catered for.

Not so for this deviation from the norm; none of these things were in place. Who knows what went where? Where were the quality procedures? Who paid for what out of which budget? Where is the expired inventory? Has it been disposed of correctly? There are thousands of other questions to be answered.

I wonder if the Government understood the gravity of what it had done. If they do now, immediate action is required.

It gets even worse

To add insult to injury, the jabs were contained in multi-dose vials (5/vial), leaving it to the vaccination centres to carry out the final stages of manufacture to get to a single dose with saline diluent added. Never in the history of medicines have doctors and volunteers been expected to complete the final stages of manufacture. That is because it is downright dangerous if it is not carried out under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) by highly trained and experienced staff.

Learn more here:

The Vaccine Taskforce seemed to think it was OK

We know the UK Vaccine Task Force led the response to SARS-CoV-2, initially headed up by Dame Kate Bingham. Dame Bingham wrote an article published in the Lancet titled UK Government's Vaccine Taskforce: strategy for protecting the UK and the world. This is a short extract:

“The Vaccine Taskforce was the brainchild of Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK Government's chief scientific advisor, who saw the need for a dedicated, nimble private-sector team of experts embedded in the Government to drive forward the development of vaccines for the UK and internationally. The Vaccine Taskforce was set up under the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in May, 2020, and I was asked to chair the taskforce, reporting directly to the prime minister, and working alongside Deputy Chair Clive Dix.”

Had Sir Patrick, who enjoyed a long career at GSK, picked up on the massive obstacle in the way of safe distribution of vaccines across the UK? Did he realise that these vaccines had not been developed to fit into the established system for distributing medicinal products?

Apparently not.

Neither did Dame Bingham it seems, as she moved forward with the plan, until her 6 month secondment to the post came to an end. After a short period where Sir Richard Sykes, former CEO of GSK, took over Chairmanship, Sir Ian McCubbin, stepped in to take over leadership, between February 2020 and June 2021. McCubbin was Senior Vice President of North America, Japan and Global Pharma Supply for GSK up until 2017.

It appears that McCubbin, also, had no concerns about this radical deviation from safe pharmaceutical custom and practice. The mRNA vaccines drove a coach and horses through the rules put in place to keep patients safe, but hey ho let’s go.

MHRA was happy to wave them through too

So too was the MHRA happy to go along with the plan, instead of doing its job of keeping innocent people safe. We know why that was, of course, as MHRA no longer has sees itself as a watchdog, rather it’s an ‘enabler’ of pharmaceutical profiteering, as CEO June Raine declared publically during her presentation at Somerville College, Oxford.

The extent of the chaos at MHRA was recently unearthed by UK Column, with a piece titled: Exclusive: MHRA Board Meeting, 20 September 2022. This is very, very worrying.

Where was UK Government?

UK Government was claiming this was a world’s first major breakthrough in the development of safe, effective, quality, ‘vaccines’. Anyone who dared to question that was rapidly shut down. Still they are claiming this is a major success. This is where it is at today:

UK Government has a Vision for Pharma R&D—do it like the SARS-CoV-2 injections

“Boris sets the scene for the fairy tale:

“Yet these extraordinary achievements are not merely the product of brilliant science, they have also required a radically different way of supporting it. Driven by an urgency for results and a willingness to take risks, the Vaccine Taskforce used government funding to mobilise private sector investment and inspire a seamless collaboration between our scientists, pharmaceutical companies, regulators, and NHS”

Make you mind up on how this radically different way is going to go…

…hopefully, like me, you can see this as another major tragedy about to unfold and must be stopped in its tracks.

Leave a comment