[Note: I’ve been surprised and elated that even though INSIDE PHARMA is free, I get the occasional paid subscription - thanks to those lovely people - you know who you are :). Moving on…]

Comment from critical thinker Alison Conley

Alison kindly comments on my posts and this is the beginning of one of her latest comments:

“Hedley, Now that I’ve been following you for a while I am convinced the issue starts with venture capital. I noticed in your substack Gottlieb worked for a VC. VC were not really a factor in pharma till late 70s early 80s. Venture Capital likely explain why the powers that be restructured pharma after the tech industry in Silicon Valley CA. To incentivize VCs to pump billions and billions into a high risk industry such as Pharma the industry had to eventually loosen regulations which is why as you mention Gottlieb who worked for a VC became head of FDA followed by Pfizer.”

You can find the Substack post here:

This is the beginning of my answer to Alison:

“1981 is the key year Alison. That is when Glaxo launched Zantac in competition with SK&Fs Tagamet, both anti-ulcer pills. Both became blockbusters but even though Zantac was 5 years later to market, sales and marketing muscle from Glaxo captured the market. That when Big Pharma was born :( - can say more, but any questions so far?”

This has promted me to explain the means by which sales and marketing became the de facto ‘strategy’ for big Pharma - please do read on:

How Glaxo Turned Zantac into a Blockbuster

This was the moment Glaxo stopped being a mid‑sized British firm and started writing the modern Big Pharma playbook.

1. Reframing a “me‑too” as “better”

Present Zantac as a cleaner , safer H2 blocker than Tagamet, with fewer drug–drug interactions and side effects.

Hammer home convenience: twice‑daily dosing versus Tagamet’s more frequent regimen, sold as better adherence and quality of life.

Use higher milligram strength per tablet to suggest superior efficacy and “stronger” acid control, even within the same mechanism.

2. Premium pricing as a signal

Break with generic “second‑mover discounts” by pricing Zantac roughly 15–25% higher than Tagamet.

Let the price itself act as evidence of therapeutic advance: if it costs more, it must be better, reinforcing the upgraded positioning.

3. The sales machine and the Roche deal

Admit Glaxo’s weakness in the U.S. and bolt on Hoffmann‑La Roche as a co‑promotion partner, instantly multiplying sales coverage.

Structure rich revenue sharing so Roche has every reason to push Zantac hard against an entrenched incumbent.

Rapidly expand Glaxo’s own field force and detail not only gastroenterologists but also primary‑care prescribers, turning an ulcer drug into a mass‑market heartburn solution.

4. Shaping medical opinion and disease definition

Sponsor extensive “education” on peptic ulcer and reflux, with symposia and materials that make long‑term pharmacologic acid suppression feel like standard of care.

Enlist key opinion leaders to validate claims and normalize chronic, maintenance‑dose Zantac use in place of shorter, more conservative regimens.

Help shift ulcers from a largely surgical or short‑course medical problem to a chronic disease category, dramatically enlarging the treated population and duration.

5. Consumer awareness and soft DTC tactics

Run public‑facing campaigns and media segments on heartburn and ulcers that blur into promotion, encouraging patients to “ask their doctor.”

Commission surveys such as “Heartburn Across America” to dramatize the scale of the problem and justify aggressive prescribing.

6. Pushing the regulatory envelope

Maintain a relentless comparative message of superiority over Tagamet; FDA eventually cites Glaxo for a “repetitive course of conduct” in misleading promotions.

Treat regulatory warnings as friction to be managed rather than a reason to retreat, an attitude that would characterize later blockbuster campaigns.

7. Outcome: the template for Big Pharma

Within a few years, Zantac’s sales ratio versus Tagamet reaches roughly 3:1, and it becomes the world’s best‑selling drug.

The combination of premium positioning, co‑promotion muscle, KOL‑driven “education,” and soft DTC becomes the standard script for later blockbusters—from statins to SSRIs and beyond.

What is the sting in the tail?

Big Pharma sold off all its drug development, manufacturing and distribution assets (including masses of skilled employees) during the 1980s, to focus on power S&M.

It’s explained here:

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