INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
1d

There's always a tipping-point...the story of these two drugs illustrates that...

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David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
5h

It’s pretty simple really. If you have acid reflux there’s something wrong with your diet and lifestyle. You cannot simply use a drug to compensate for doing the wrong thing in the first place and not expect to pay the price in terms of long term health. It’s no different to hitting yourself over the head with a wooden club and wearing a helmet to protect yourself. Why not just stop hitting yourself over the head in the first place?

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