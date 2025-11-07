Perplexity AI

I’m not a big fan of AI, as it only knows what is on the internet - if it’s not there, it doesn’t know about it. However, my publisher, Wiley, has a partnership with Perplexity AI, so I decided to test it out, by asking “Tell me about Hedley Rees”

This is the answer:

“Hedley Rees has built a distinguished career as a leader in pharmaceutical supply chain management, playing a pivotal role in both operational innovation and industry reform. He began his career in senior supply chain roles at major organizations including Bayer UK, British Biotech, Vernalis, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, and OSI Pharmaceuticals, where he specialized in re-engineering supply chain processes, contract negotiations, risk mitigation, and lean operations.​

Since founding PharmaFlow Limited in 2005, Rees has become a prominent consultant, advising global pharmaceutical clients, emerging biotechs, and investors on designing and managing supply chains for preclinical, clinical, and commercial products. His expertise includes shaping supply strategies for advanced therapies like cell and gene therapies and addressing the complex logistical challenges they present.​

Rees is well known for authoring “Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry” (Wiley, 2011) and “Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain” (Wiley, 2025), which have established him as a thought leader advocating modernization and patient-centric reforms in pharma supply chain practice. He has served on advisory boards, contributed to industry initiatives, and advised on government funding programs, such as AMSCI funding rounds for advanced manufacturing supply chains.​

A passionate advocate for greater transparency, resilience, and regulatory modernization, Rees has been highly influential in encouraging both large manufacturers and start-ups to treat supply chain management as a core value driver rather than an afterthought, directly addressing well-publicized challenges such as drug shortages and supply disruptions.​

His career stands out for integrating operations excellence with a commitment to industry reform, education, and policy advocacy, positioning him as a leading authority in modern pharmaceutical supply chain management.​”

That’s All True, of Course

All of that is absolutely true, so full marks to Perplexity AI.

As a subscriber to INSIDE PHARMA, do you wonder why I am being ignored by all the people who could use my knowledge and skills to stop all this Big Pharma corruption.

I Do!!!

