INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ForestDi56's avatar
ForestDi56
3h

If Pharma wanted effective and safe products they would be camping out at your doorstep. If one’s goal is to help fellow humans then you would have more work than you knew what to do with. But if the goal is to aid or allow a large portion of the human population to die out. To assist in destroying multi-national governments in order to replace them with an autocratic, global government. Well, what they are doing falls right in step with those goals. So you are really here to show us non-pharma folks what they are doing to us so we can find work arounds to defeat those goals. To know what to look out for and avoid. That is priceless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
3h

Truth rules!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture