About Hedley Rees

Hedley Rees is a UK‑based pharmaceutical supply chain specialist, consultant, and author, best known for his critique of “virtual” big‑pharma models and his advocacy for modern, patient‑centric medicine supply chains.

Current role

Managing Consultant and founder of PharmaFlow Limited, a UK consultancy specialising in end‑to‑end operations and supply chain management for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and life‑science companies.

PharmaFlow’s assignments range from early‑stage clinical trial supply chains through to complex, multiproduct global commercial networks for sponsors, investors, and specialist service providers.

Career background

More than 35 years’ experience in pharma and life sciences operations and supply chain roles before moving fully into consultancy.

Previously held senior posts at Bayer Diagnostics (Bridgend), British Biotech, Vernalis, Ortho‑Clinical Diagnostics (J&J), and OSI Pharmaceuticals, covering supply chain head, logistics and procurement leadership, and director‑level roles.​

Work has included re‑engineering supply chains, implementing ERP‑supported GMP supply processes, setting up clinical trial supply chains, contracting CDMOs/CROs and 3PLs, and launching products into US/EU markets.​

Publications and thought leadership

Author of “Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics” (Wiley, 2011), positioned as a foundational text on end‑to‑end pharma and biologics supply chains.

Author of “Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain,” which diagnoses deeply rooted structural issues in current pharma supply chains and proposes systematic, operations‑led solutions, including modern product‑development and commercial‑supply methods adapted for biologics and advanced therapies.

Regular commentator via articles, interviews, conference talks, and podcasts, where he argues that something is “seriously wrong” with how medicines are brought to market, particularly fragmented outsourcing, weak supply‑chain control, and misaligned incentives.

Focus and views

Argues that traditional “virtual” big‑pharma models, with heavily outsourced development and manufacturing, fragment accountability and undermine robust, well‑understood processes from development through commercialisation.

Promotes a shift “from patents to patients,” pressing for supply chains engineered to deliver reliable, safe, effective medicines, with strong end‑to‑end process ownership, integrated CMC strategy, and systems thinking.

Uses real‑world case examples and expert‑witness‑style accounts in his work to highlight systemic failures (e.g., shortages, quality lapses, brittle global networks) and to illustrate practical remedies.

Qualifications and affiliations

Background in engineering and business/management, including advanced management studies, which underpin his operations‑ and systems‑oriented approach to the pharmaceutical value chain.

Corporate member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (MCIPS) and has served on advisory boards and professional bodies linked to purchasing, supply, and pharma logistics.

As an illustration, his book “Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain” uses case anecdotes and expert‑witness accounts to show how poorly governed outsourcing can lead to shortages or quality crises, then walks through how a redesigned, integrated supply chain could have prevented those failures.

