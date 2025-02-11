Share

Just to say from the beginning, I share all the evidence I have through my Substack INSIDE PHARMA. I set it up in January 2022, after having been permanently removed from LinkedIn for calling out the ‘vaccine’ wrong doers. It has always been priced as low as it can go, but in the last few months, I have made nearly all the posts free to get the word out further.

We begin with Melissa McAtee. Melissa worked at a Hospira facility that had been acquired by Pfizer just before the injections rollout.

Melissa’s revelations are shocking. At Hospira, standards had been held for years, to assure patient safety. When Pfizer took over, it was the opposite—patient safety was the last thing on their mind. P

For me, the challenge so far has been in helping people understand that the fraud has been malfeasance in the supply for the SARS-CoV-2 sterile injectables, that were never sterile.

Big pharma has perpetuated the myth that serendipity brings drugs to market, rather than long, multi-stage supply chains, that in the case of biologics, can become toxic in the blink of an eye. Melissa McAtee brilliantly explains the contamination created at Pfizer in the video above. Contamination will have been rife for all three versions of the ‘approved’ injections.

There is a lot more to be told, as many of you will know; also, could it be that the political wind in the US is moving in our favour, with an upcoming election and RFK speaking openly on ‘X’ about ‘vaccine’ issues.

This is a crucial point

The last point I wish to convey is crucially important—it refers to the scale of Britain’s involvement in the global roll-out of the injections. We have already unearthed the role Patrick Vallance and his business interests have played in the injections scam, see:

Below is more on Britians role, this time explained with screenshots that are taken from UK Government website(s). The truth is that both Labour and Tory Administrations have colluding with Big Pharma for over 20 years, and here’s the evidence:

The screenshot above is of the inaugural meeting of the Ministerial Industry Strategy Group (MISG). The date of its set up seems to follow Blair’s second term in Government.

I’ve been calling this the “you scratch my back and we’ll scratch yours” meeting. In other words, UK Government at the time wished to benefit from the global success of the pharmaceutical industry. The agreement was to meet once or twice a year, and that continued up until November 2015. This is the next important screenshot:

Here, we see Lord Darzi, front and centre of the ‘collaboration’ with big pharma. He has been busy ever since, co-founding and chairing Prova Health and Global Health Education Group. (he is supposed to be independent on the Labour NHS investigation).

Lord Darzi can also be found here: We are a biotechnology company that invents platforms and builds companies that change the world.

In this role: Ara Darzi, Special Advisor and Chairman, Preemptive Health and Medicine

This is a recommended read: Flagship Pioneering Marks Official Opening of UK Hub with Event Convening Life Science Leaders

Hopefully, you will believe me when I say that Flagship Pioneering is a collection of pseudo-scientists without any clue whatsoever of the process required to develop, manufacture and distribute medicinal products. It is a sham organisation with the sole objective of making money, at the expense of patient safety.

You may or may not know, but Lord Darzi has been appointed by the incoming Labour Government to hold an inquiry into the NHS:

It’s pritisation on a plate, isn’t it. This is supposed to be a Labour Government, FFS!

One final shocking revelation

Finally, I will leave you with this image below, where we see UK Office for Life Sciences/Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry/AstraZeneca/GSK (Patrick Vallance)/Pfizer manufacturing/CEO MHRA/CEO NICE, discussing Britain’s future in the Bio-Pharmaceutical industry:

The net result was wall-to-wall inoculation of the world’s population to deliver kudos for the UK Government, and $billions for Bill Gates to share with his mates ‘upstairs’.

No need for despair—there’s hope

Along with potential political changes in the US bringing hope for change, the above evidence is cause for further optimism. This is why:

The greedy b$stards have been found out!

I’m sharing this within my network of medical freedom fighters. Why don’t you consider doing the same :O)

