The title above came from a post on LinkedIn by an investment analyst in Biotech - I don’t know the person, but there are lots of others sharing the exciting news about how Big Pharma is going from strength to strength, now that Donald Trump and Pfizer’s Albert Bourla are mates, apparently (I’m not convinced).

Another Big Move in the in vivo cell engineering space!

Last week BMS announced the acquisition of Orbital Therapeutics, joining the growing list of pharma giants entering the in vivo [in animals and humans] cell engineering space.



From March to October 2025, here’s how the landscape has evolved:



–March 2025: AstraZeneca acquires EsoBiotec for $1.0B (with milestones)



–June 2025: AbbVie acquires Capstan Tx for $2.1B



–August 2025: Kite Pharma acquires Interius BioTx for $350M



–October 2025: Bristol Myers Squibb acquires Orbital Tx $1.5B



Orbital’s leading candidate, OTX-201, is a CD19-CAR circRNA therapeutic, delivered through an LNP formulation featuring an undisclosed(?) targeting ligand. Its design aims to enable 𝘪𝘯 𝘷𝘪𝘷𝘰 CAR-T generation bypassing the need for 𝘦𝘹 𝘷𝘪𝘷𝘰 manipulation.



OTX-201 is at IND-enabling stage intended for the treatment of B cell–driven autoimmune diseases. Founded by scientific heavyweights including:



Drew Weissman, 2023 Nobel Prize

Giuseppe Ciaramella, CEO at Beam Tx

Howard Y. Chang, CSO at Amgen,



Orbital pioneers circular RNA format for durable and potent protein expression. Potentially addressing one of the major limitations of conventional mRNA therapeutics. While ex vivo CAR-T remains the clinical standard, the race to make in vivo cell engineering a reality is accelerating fast.



It’s not about viral vs. non-viral, or mRNA vs circRNA. It’s about how precisely and safely we can program immune cells inside the body, as regulatory authorities will not only look at efficacy but also to off-targeting risks.



Still, what stands out from these acquisitions is the clear signal from big pharma:

in vivo approaches are no longer a futuristic concept they’re becoming a strategic priority.



What a load on mumbo jumbo - God, give me the strength to stop laughing until my head falls off.

Although, this isn’t in the least bit funny, is it…

