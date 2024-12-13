Share

I was delighted when the author of the Unbekoming Substack contacted me by email, asking for an interview. The result was extremely pleasing, as the questions asked took me through my story over the last 40 years working at the coal face of the pharmaceutical industry.

It begins:

“Industry insiders that tell the truth are exceedingly rare.

Hedley Rees brings over 40 years of pharmaceutical industry experience as a former global head of supply chain at Bayer and consultant to numerous biotech companies.

In our interview, he shares critical insights about the transformation of drug manufacturing, the weakening of regulatory oversight, and the technical realities of pharmaceutical supply chains. His unique expertise offers an invaluable perspective on how the industry has evolved to today's profit-driven model.

With thanks to Hedley Rees.”

Well, thanks to Unbekoming for telling my story - it has been cathartic :O).

