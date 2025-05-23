INSIDE PHARMA Enters a New Phase of Education in the Robert F. Kennedy Jr Era

Not so much a new phase, more a return to its roots

When INSIDE Pharma first published in January, 2022, its aim was, and still is, the following:

“This Substack is about education in the Pharma supply chain, so you can ask the killer questions. COVID only succeeded because people thought that drugs are found ‘by accident.’ They didn’t challenge the narrative of 100-day drugs. Now you can.”

Unfortunately, there has been so much misinformation flying around in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 injections, I had to broaden the scope substantially, even though I knew, and still know, that what was damaging people was the product of a fraudulent supply chain.

The toxic materials used in the injections are supply chain issues, the lack of manufacturing safety standards are supply chain issues, and every other patient harm, including death, was down to the fraudulent supply chain.

New US administration, fresh hope?

With the new administration now in place, all the signs are that big pharma is going to take a bashing, down to the work of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, his boss, Donald Trump, and the new head at FDA, Marty Makary, to name but a few.

The only potential downside is that they are on an incredibly steep learning curve when it comes to what is going on in the pharmaceutical supply chain…..

…..and the companies developing new drugs, especially the advanced therapy drugs, are coasting along merrily building supply chains that are dangerous.

This is the Return to INSIDE PHARM’S Roots

In the famous words of Henry David Thoreau:

“For every thousand people hacking at the leaves of evil, there is one striking at the roots.”

To be honest,

I am probably the only one with the knowledge to strike at the roots of this evil, given my background in the industry. Therefore, from now on, subscribers will get the education they need to ask those killer questions.

The politicians will not know the questions, let alone the answers. Why would they? It’s not their job!

Only the spread of knowledge and education to dispel the smoke and mirrors that lay inside the Big Pharma supply chain will do.

That is what you will be getting from now on.

What does that mean for subscribers?

The $5 per month, or $40 annual subscription price will not change. That is as low as Substack allows me to go.

However, most posts will be paid.

Hopefully, those with a deep interest in knowing the facts of the COVID supply chain will be able to make good use of their knowledge of what is still happening INSIDE PHARMA.

Believe me, the prescription drug profit seekers are still very much alive and kicking!