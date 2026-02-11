Leave a comment

There is nothing more I can say or share

Subscribers may remember this recent post from INSIDE PHARMA:

The ambition didn’t quite work out as intended, and here we are, over 5 years later, where there is nothing new I can write, say or share.

It’s all sitting in here, either free outside the paywall, that only kicks in after 12 months, or in the archives, requiring a paid subscription to view.

The paid subscription has only ever been the minimum allowed by the powers that be here:

$5 per month or $40 annually.

For free subscribers, (total 7,361) you can either:

Cancel your subscription and that’s it, simple as.

Subscribe for 1 month, extract whatever takes your fancy in the achive, then cancel the subscription.

For paid monthly subscribers (total c. 100), you can either:

Just cancel your subscription, or view what you fancy from the last 5 years, then cancel your subscription.

Cancel the subscription but get yourself a copy of: COVID Supply Chains: Fact not Fiction Paperback – 22 Aug. 2023: a handy reference.

Keep your subscription running, knowing that it is helping fund my activities in Taming the Big Pharma Monster.

For paid annual subscribers, you can either:

Cancel your subscription in the knowledge there will be no further newsletters, but be happy with taking advantage of the remaining time on your subscription.

Message me here and I will try to compensate you for the remaining time in a way that makes sense.

Apologies if I have missed anything - comment accordingly if so :O)

Is this me ‘giving up?’

This is not me giving up, of course. More that I will be expending my energies in a more focussed manner. That is where the good news lay. This is the good news:

My work has entered pharmaceutucal and biopharmaceutical supply chain mainstream. Citeline’s Pink Sheet contacted me earlier this week to comment on the launch of TrumpRx

This is the Citeline’s Pink Sheet:

“Citeline’s Pink Sheet is a subscription news and analysis service focused on global pharmaceutical regulation, policy, and market access, aimed at biopharma companies, regulators, and related professionals.

It is a long‑running industry publication founded in 1939 to cover the US Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and has since expanded to global biopharma regulation and policy.

Content centers on pharmaceutical regulation, reimbursement and HTA policy, market access, and broader biopharma policy developments across major and emerging markets.​

It tracks product progress from submission through approval, including innovators, generics, biosimilars, OTC, and medtech, with attention to how regulatory changes affect development and commercialization.​”

Other Citeline publcations, such as Scrip, are also publishing my comments - nuanced and subtlely hitting the mark:

Scrip is an English‑language pharma and biotech news and analysis service founded in 1972 and now owned by Citeline.

It focuses on commercial, R&D, policy/regulatory, clinical trials, deals/M&A, and financing across the global biopharmaceutical sector

What happens next?

For me, this is a case of getting behind the metaphorical enemy walls, to begin influencing from the inside, rather than hurling grenades from the outside.

If you happen to be on LinkedIn - Facebook for Business a former colleage called it - then you can follow me or connect there.

I’ll keep checking in over the coming weeks, until it all goes quiet.

Been great working with you :O)

