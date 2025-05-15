[Note: This goes back to October 20, 2022, the first edition of INSIDE PHARMA posts]

Is Inside Pharma for you?

Inside Pharma is a publication offering nonpartisan, non-vested news, expert opinion, and unique insights into the inner workings of the pharmaceutical industry.

It is purpose-driven, firstly, to be a ‘narrative-crushing’ resource for the critical thinkers and medical freedom fighters emerging during the alleged SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. If there were anything good to come out of it, it’s that the world has learnt how little people know about what goes on in the pharmaceutical industry—and it ain’t pretty.

If you want to see behind the cloak of secrecy that large pharmaceutical companies have used to baffle the world with science, this could be for you.

Should you want to use the knowledge, education, and unique insights on offer to make sense of what has gone on in pharma, and do your bit to help change it, Inside Pharma is definitely for you!

Who is behind it?

It’s me, Hedley Rees, founder (2005) and managing consultant at PharmaFlow; also, a published author.

In 2011, Wiley published my book Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics.

In the last chapter, I called for root and branch change in the industry, and offered clear actions that could reverse the steady, 30+ year decline of the industry.

I’d been banging that drum on LinkedIn ever since, until, in August 2021, I was permanently removed for bashing out the truth. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Reverting to Twitter, I followed Philip Hyland of PJH Law, and his client Dr Sam White, and they followed me back.

They then roped him in to help with expertise on the development, manufacture and distribution of biologics, the class of drug used for the SARS-CoV-2 injections.

I’m honoured and proud to have become part of that team of exceptional medical freedom fighters.

What is on offer?

Unless you are a pharma spy, or someone who pressed the wrong button on their keyboard, you will be a critical thinker fighting for your medical freedom.

Inside Pharma offers you the opportunity to beef up on your knowledge base to become part of the solution to the pharma enigma, rather than a victim of its shenanigans. You will get a weekly mail direct to your inbox. Topics covered will include the following:

News from, and interviews with, REAL experts, not MSM nominated puppets.

Also on offer is easy-to-follow learning on:

The basics of preclinical, clinical, and chemistry, manufacturing & controls (CMC) medicines development, so you know more than them.

How the supply chain operates, and the regulations to ensure quality is maintained, so you know more than them.

Thing’s pharma isn’t doing, that it should be, such as holding post-mortems on failed clinical trials and learning lessons.

Thing’s pharma is doing, that it shouldn’t be, such as rushing into clinical trials with insufficient data on patient safety.

Much more besides…

Links to articles in the pharma press too with expert comment to help you understand the culture and mindset of pharma, such as:

Fierce JPM Week: 5 industry execs discuss pandemic supply chain issues, solutions

Endo, Florida reach $65M opioid settlement

CVS Health and Microsoft alliance: an example of an extended partnership

Inside the Catalent FDA citation said to trigger Novo Nordisk's Wegovy supply hiccup

You will get advice on how to find your way around the world of pharma to keep on top of developments and stay current.

What’s in it for you?

The benefits you will get include: