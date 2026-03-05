Subject: Pausing paid subscriptions (archive stays open)

Hi everyone,

I’m writing to let you know that I’m pausing paid subscriptions for this publication.

What this means for you:

• You will not be charged while paid subscriptions are paused.

• You will continue to have access to the full archive, including all past paid posts.

• Free posts will still be available to all subscribers.

I’m taking an extended break from publishing here so I can rebalance my workload and rethink the direction of the newsletter.

I don’t have a firm restart date yet, but my intention is to return to paid publishing in the future once I have a clear plan and the capacity to deliver consistent, high‑quality work.

When I’m ready to restart paid, I’ll:

• Post an update in advance, and

• Clearly state when billing will resume and what you can expect in terms of cadence and focus.

Thank you for your support, your attention, and your patience while things are on pause. It means a lot to me that you’ve chosen to read and supp…