Subject: Vinay Prasad, controversial FDA official, abruptly departs agency

Published July 29, 2025, Ben Fidler, Senior Editor

This potentially surprising article from BIOPHARMADIVE is summarized in the heading as so:

"Prasad’s exit ends a tumultuous tenure during which he led a reworking of agency guidelines on COVID vaccines and his office got embroiled in controversy over a Duchenne gene therapy."

You may be surprised that this is not a surprise to me. Anyone who is familiar with the challenges residing in the biologics supply chain, may well have an understanding of the complexities in overseeing the approval of a biologic product.

﻿Hopefully. the following extract from Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, will help:

""This extract from the Biopharma Cold Chain Sourcebook, 2011, sets the scene for the challenges in the biologics supply chain:

“Biological products are essentially perishable because they consist of organic matter and are therefore influenced by extremes of temperature and the actinic effect of light. Carelessness in the handling and storage of smallpox vaccine, for example, often results in such injury to the product that it becomes inert, although physically it may appear to be in perfect condition and is of recent manufacture. Smallpox vaccine should be stored in a refrigerator or someplace where the temperature does not exceed 50°F (converts to 10°C) (Parke, Davis & Co. 1919)”

Note, it was as early as 1919 when the unique challenges of temperature sensitive materials within the life sciences supply chain were mooted, by Parke, Davies & Co (latterly to be acquired by Pfizer).

This was a warning bell to an industry previously only having used, stored, and handled chemically synthesized products and materials. The risk of degradation due to temperature excursions was low, due to the inherent stability of the small molecule chemical structures involved. That was not the case for the biologic supply chain.

This supply chain is very different when compared with small molecule products, due to the nature of living organisms. Biologic production involves processes far more variable and complex than small molecule products. Even seemingly minor alterations in the process can change the product, with a potentially significant impact on the clinical performance of a drug. This has led to the mantra in biologics that “the process is the product.”

This means that unlike small molecule products, where a particular molecule can be reproduced independent of the facility and equipment used to make it. For biologic products, the molecules are so large and complex that it is often impossible to define their molecular structures or identify them by analysis. All that is known is that a particular process has produced something that has a certain biological effect on a patient. Other producers may not be able to replicate that product and its effect, even if the process appears to be the same. This will be covered later as we discuss biosimilars.

A second complication is the sensitivity of biologics to temperature variation and other factors in the environment. When biologics arrived on the scene, additional product temperature ranges required to keep them alive escalated:

Refrigerated (2℃ to 8℃),

Controlled Room Temperature (15℃ to 25℃),

Freezer -25℃ to -15℃,

-60℃ to -40℃,

Ultra-Low Freezer -80℃ to -60℃.

Cryogenic (LN2): -190 °C to -150 °C

Biologic products and materials can be lost in the blink of an eye. A moment’s failure in concentration, from an operator or material handler, can mean months of work wasted. A temperature data logger not properly validated, activated, or downloaded can yield the same result of valuable product in the trash.

Input materials can also be problematic. They can dramatically affect yield, potency, and quality of output, as the strength (titer) of each new supply of materials can vary widely, depending on factors that are not always obvious to the acquiring company. Acquiring accurate good pedigree information from suppliers, especially when the upstream supply chain leads to seemingly anonymous donors, can be extremely challenging, and sometimes even impossible.

Finally, excessive cost of goods sold (COGS) can often make a promising compound commercially nonviable and lead to catastrophic outcomes for the sponsoring company.”

Taken from Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, First Edition. Hedley Rees. © 2025 John Wiley & Sons, Inc, available from Wiley September 17 2025.

In consequence of what we have just heard, the CMC section (Module 3) of the electronic Common Technical Document (ICH M4 - data required to review and evaluate a new drug)), is at least one order of magnitude greater than for a small molecule product, possibly more.

So, what does this mean for any new leader of CBER?

I'm happy to be corrected, but in light of the above, it seems that any new leader should have a sound, deep understanding of the biologics supply chain system and review of the associated CMC data.

If that is not present in their résumé, then access to the knowledge, from inside or outside the FDA, would suffice, so long as the incumbent's leadership skills were to be inclusive and inspirational.

That is, of course, a personal opinion based upon professional experience.

Taking the fight to the front line

Now we are at the front line, following what Robert F. Kennedy Jr at HHS, and the FDA, are doing in real-time, to stop the mRNA madness.

