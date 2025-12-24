This.Speaks.For.Itself!!! Something to enjoy over the holiday period :O)

Today we have a two hour special of The Protagonists. Our guests are from around the globe - reflecting the wonderful network formed by our first station TNT radio in early 2022 up to today.

There is another chapter to announce for our station but we will leave that for another day. Our wonderful and very brilliant guests are located in Australia, England, Wales, Germany, Jordan, & Bangladesh. These accomplished people all share amazing qualities and one of them is compassion.Their careers and pasttimes all involve service to others.

They have also given many hours of their own time in sharing their insight and expert assessments of the great mess of global affairs - and for this we truely thank them. We have spent a lot of time in 2025 lamenting what is being done to us by our various Governments - and the noose is getting tighter. So we ask our guests to give us their predictions for 2026, what thePy wish for and how can we make the new year better.

Mike Ryan HOST GUESTS:

Trevor Hold, Farmer & Business Owner. As an Ultrapreneaur, Trevor is involved in several business ventures, ranging through farming & agriculture, counselling and mental health empowerment and advocacy services. Working as an accredited, qualified and passionate Counsellor and Mental Health practitioner Trevor uses his diverse business experience to empower, inspire, motivate and create good positive outcomes to those around him. His focus is on assisting others to create positive outcomes in their life and live the best version of themselves.

Robin Tilbrook is the Leader & Chairman of the English Democrats and Chairman of the Workers of England Union. He is an English Solicitor and runs his own law firm. The English Democrats launched in 2002 and are the only campaigning English nationalist Party and campaigns for a referendum for Independence for England; for St George's Day to be England's National holiday; for Jerusalem to be England's National Anthem; to leave properly and fully the EU; for an end to mass immigration; for the Cross of St George to be flown on all public buildings in England; and his party supported a YES vote for Scottish Independence.

Radha Stirling is a leading UK based human rights advocate, crisis manager and policy consultant, focusing on the UAE and the wider Middle East. She is the founder and CEO of British based organisation Detained in Dubai (which have helped almost twenty thousand victims of injustice over the past 13+ years), Due Process International and IPEX (Interpol and Extradition) Reform. Radha also hosts the Gulf in Justice Podcast.

Dr. Greg Simons is a geopolitical commentator and a Professor based at the Department of Journalism, Media and Communication, Daffodil International University in Bangladesh. He has expertise on Russian mass media; terrorism; public diplomacy; the relationship between politics, information and armed conflict. He is currently working on the role of information and communication in contemporary geopolitics.

Dr. Frank Romano earned a PhD at University of Paris, Panthéon Sorbonne. He is a member of the California and Marseille Bars. He represents the Palestinian people before the ICC. He is a Peace & Freedom activist and has organized many demonstrations in Palestine, Israel and the United States against the Israeli occupation.

Hedley Rees is the Managing Director and Lead Consultant at PharmaFlow Limited, a UK-based consultancy specialising in the strategic design and management of preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply chains in the pharmaceutical and life science industries.

Robert Cibis is a producer, director, and author of films, documentaries, and TV shows, as well as a book publisher and editor-in-chief of oval.media. Robert made it his mission to convey a new perspective on power mechanics. His goal is to foster active citizenship by providing a deeper understanding of the world through a variety of media.

About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world.

About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.

