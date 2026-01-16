INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
5h

The 'enabler' aka MHRA is introducing fast track regulations from April

https://tinyurl.com/mspv9b5r

' ...The UK’s offer is clear: a faster, more innovative clinical trial environment, backed by world-class safety standards and regulatory excellence. ....'

Some non pharma may disagree with that statement.

A new addition to the subterfuge that already goes on in RCTs will be the ' ... adaptive trial designs...' ie change the gaol posts/trial design as you progress the trial. This to me sounds like the Texas Sharp Shooter scenario where a shooter fires off at a barn door then rings the three closest holes as purported evidence of his accuracy ie pick your data - a very effective way to get to market quicker.

This is a consequence of the speed of approval seen with the covid vaxx, not at all sure of the effectiveness of that approvals system. We are on the road to the bottom anything that pharma produces will get approval and let the populace sort out the side effects at their expense, as covid vaxx.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hedley Rees
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hedley Rees · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture