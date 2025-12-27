More dot joining to lead us to the baddies

In this recent post, I said this:

Subscriber Alison Wright commented on the post below, pointing out that the Chair of GSK since 2019 has eight different identities for his business dealings!

This is the post:

To repeat, the current Chair of GSK has eight different identities, that grew to ten, all in the name of keeping under the radar of regulatory scrutiny:

Then, just a day or so ago, I turned up this:

“GSK has dismissed its former research boss Moncef Slaoui, who became US national vaccine chief under Donald Trump, after an independent investigation found that he sexually harassed one of its female employees.”

Was he really fired, or did they trump (sorry for the awful pun) up an excuse for him to dive under the radar once his job was done?

As well, of course, who would have thought that GSK executives, current and former, were in charge of the injections roll out in the US and UK, and probably EU too.

In the UK it was this guy with a shady track record of memory loss:

Find out more on Sir Richard Sykes involvement here:

“As of June 2021, he is [was] chair of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce, where he is responsible for overseeing the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, including preparations for booster programmes and encouraging vaccine innovation in the UK.”

Then there is Hal Barron, GSKs former gene therapy supremo, moving to a small biotech company.

Has he really quit, or just become a tentacle of GSKs move into small biotech companies?

In 2013, I attended a meeting at the Department of Business Innovation and Science (BIS) on the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing in the UK. Roger Connor, then Head of Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain at GSK was in attenedance. He then took on this role not long after:

MEET ROGER CONNOR – PRESIDENT, GLOBAL VACCINES GlaxoSmithKline

I can only assume, from the facts, that this is prima facie evidence of collusion to commit a crime against humanity, in the name of winning new business.

Feel free to comment - this is serious stuff!!!

