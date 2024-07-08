Advanced Therapy Treatment Centers (ATTCs)

In the UK, “Advanced Therapy Treatment Centres” have been established as part of an ongoing Government initiative. Its mission is explained in the website, as follows:

“Our Mission

The ATTC project aims to develop robust systems for the routine delivery of ATMPs as a standard of care throughout the NHS in the United Kingdom.”

It then goes on to say:

“Over the last five years, new cell and gene therapies have been developed to treat some cancers and inherited diseases. These advanced therapies are different from existing treatments in two important ways: they are designed to restore normal function, sometimes offering cures where an unmet medical need exists and they require new ways of working by the NHS.”

About Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) in EU/UK

We know that within the EU/UK definition of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), there lay somatic-cell therapy, gene therapy and tissue engineered products. Additionally, there is a split between autologous (patient specific) and allogeneic (from a donor population) therapies.

We also know that by far the most commercially advanced ATMP is

CAR T treatments for rare blood cancers, such as Novartis' Kymriah, approved by FDA August 2017. However, companies developing and selling CAR T products are still wrestling with the massive supply chain challenges brought about by the autologous nature of CAR T—the patient is in a hospital bed, and manufacture takes place hundreds of miles away, in a manufacturing plant. This is the circular supply chain shown diagrammatically

In this previous post, working with TrialSite founder and CEO, Daniel O'Connor, the issues were explained:

Gene therapy—is it really a sound investment prospect?

We concluded this:

"Gene therapy has been unfolding and evolving for some decades. Although capital, talent, and resources continue to positively impact the nascent industry, gene therapy still only has produced limited success. Why is this the case?

As discussed here at TrialSite, a confluence of scientific, technological, production, and logistical complications and challenges make this one of the most difficult breakthroughs in modern medicine. At the basic level it’s difficult to not only administer new genes into the cells of the human body but also to keep them working correctly. Factor in the financial challenges of ongoing cost associated with rare-disease gene therapies, for example, and the subsequent extraordinarily high therapy prices to the patient. Can biotech companies even sustain long-term with this model? Then there are the production and supply chain challenges raised herein that are not frequently discussed."

All the evidence points to there being no easy solutions to the problems. That's where the 'playing with fire' comes in.

Why could this be playing with 'gene therapy' fire?

It would be wonderful to believe that UK healthcare had "robust systems for the routine delivery of ATMPs as a standard of care throughout the NHS in the United Kingdom" as the ATTC project suggests. That would indeed be a gamechanger for gene therapies, especially the CAR T based products struggling to deal with the immense logistics challenges facing autologous therapies. Sadly, however, we are a million miles from that.

The truth is very different

Some very disturbing facts seem to have been missed out. For example, nearly all the potential for gene therapies is wrapped up in CAR T.

The first to market was Novartis’ Kymriah, approved August 2017:

Price at launch was $475,000.

Hospitals have to fund additional heavy overheads to deliver the treatment.

They are autologous therapies, which mean they are specific to the patient.

The manufacturing and cold chain logistics issues are immense, yet to be surmounted.

Side effects of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurological toxicities are red flag warnings on the label.

Similar price tags and issues are associated with other CAR-T programmes, and for cell and gene therapy in general.

Check out UKs Cell and Gene Therapy 2021 database of clinical trials, which shows the massive amount of activity in developing ATMPs, with very little getting to market. Some of the trials date back to 2013!

Still, the ATTC network continues on

The ATTC website continues:

“The ATTC network programme is a world-first, UK system of Advanced Therapy Treatment Centres (ATTC) operating within the NHS framework and coordinated by the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) to address the unique and complex challenges of bringing pioneering advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) to patients. The centres include:

You are invited to click on the three links and scroll down to view the plethora of organisations involved, public, private and not-for-profit.

Undeterred by untold numbers of fingers in the pie, this is the aim:

“As a goal of this three year project, the ATTCs are working together with industry partners and the public sector to develop the necessary processes, skilled staff and infrastructure at scale as more treatments move from clinical trial to marketed products.”

MHRA gives ATTC some help—but is it putting the car-t before the horse?

Here, in the post Is MHRA enabling mRNA and adenovirus injections by changing its regulations?, we learn that "as of January 2022, MHRA changed the rules for the manufacture of ATMPs—it removed them from the safety net of Good Manufacturing Practice. It did that by reclassifying the long-standing definition of ‘Reconstitution’ just for ATMPs, no other medicinal product. Some other, yet to be specified body, will be in charge of regulation.

As of January 2022 in the UK, a hospital pharmacy has been allowed to receive frozen mRNA products from the manufacturer, to convert them into the final dose administered to the living human, without any staff training, facility licensing, or quality management system (QMS) in place.

Who's going to be first to tell them that's a very dangerous prospect?

I have tried, with a MS Teams meeting with MHRAs Ian Rees. It is covered in this post titled: My video meeting with MHRA leaves questions unanswered—why are gene therapies getting special treatment?.

Is this big pharma's answer to its gene therapy blockage?

If this is not a segue into the UK being the epicenter of a global rollout of mRNA and viral vector gene therapies, it certainly could be. Readers should judge for themselves.

Changing the regulations in one country, where NHS services are free at the point of use, could open the floodgates to gene therapy products sold as 'vaccines.' The high volumes negate the blockage that has been caused by super high prices for CAR T therapies.

Those concerned for the safety of patients should be horrified by the prospect of this going global. I, for one, certainly am.

One final thought on FDAs role in all this, and why London?

On March 14/15 this year, in London, a Conference titled Advanced Therapies 2023 took place.

Keynote speaker was Peter Marks M.D., PhD. Director - Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

Next year, 19 – 20 March, the conference will take place in London. This is it: Advanced Therapies 2024.

Peter Marks is listed there as a previous speaker.

The final thought is this. Why is all this happening in the UK?

UKs MHRA was a global first in approving the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA injection, and has continued to occupy first place in the global roll-outs of successive injections. Is it a coincidence that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hired the CEO of MHRA, Dr Ian Hudson, in 2019?

Prior to that, the Foundation hired EU based Trevor Mundel former head of product development at Novartis. As mentioned earlier, Novartis launched the first CAR T gene therapy product 2017, another coincidence?

As it happens also, the UK appears to be the only country funding an organisation with a remit stated as Advancing cell and gene therapies through powerful collaborations.

Finally, we have this:

This only applies to advanced therapies. As I explained above, this is an extremely dangerous departure from over 40 years of CGMP for biological products, and it's happening in the UK.

Please God, don't let this go global, and stop UK Government in its tracks…