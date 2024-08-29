Another cracking article from Fierce Pharma

By Gabrielle Masson, Jun 14, 2024 10:37am

“As the biotechnology industry enters the next era of scientific discovery, we strive to become a partner of choice for world-class researchers and entrepreneurs," Gaurav Gupta, M.D., managing partner of J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, said.

The 270 fund closed above its $500 million target, though the exact figure was not disclosed.

J.P. Morgan Private Capital has a focus on growth investing and offers customized financing solutions for private companies. The team is a part of J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s alternative investment arm, known as J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.

“We discuss our global alternatives platform across private equity, private debt, real assets and hedge funds and review our commitment to diversity.” In the corporate video, we hear from:

JPM Head, Global Alternatives, Anton Pil - “why have alternatives gone from optional to essential”

One of the Alternatives is Biotechnology:

This what we learn from the post above:

Biotechnology is not the same as Biotech

…the modern-day definition of Biotech has morphed into Biotechnology. Now that’s a totally different kettle of fish!

It is not a business model. Rather it refers to very large molecular compounds where the manufacturing and supply chain issues are still to be solved. Living organisms don’t do so well when they are shipped all over the world at temperatures ranging from:

-25℃ to -15℃,

-60℃ to -40℃,

-80℃ to -60℃.

-190℃ to -150℃.

Then there is all the manufacturing manipulation that is quite likely to kill them off in the blink of an eye during all the phase of production located all over the globe.

The first to come to market was the monoclonal antibody (mAb) Hereceptin, developed by Genentech and approved by US FDA in 1998.

To cut a long tale short, supply chain difficulties meant mAb approvals dried up in failing to cross the valley of death.

The latest SARS-CoV-2 injections have exactly the same issues—they are impossible to produce without causing harm due to supply chain non-compliances that cannot be avoided.

Is Tony Blair master of the British component?

So, here we have it in the article:

“The BBC has learned that the bank is paying Mr Blair $5m (£2.5m) a year for his advice. For that, the top bosses will probably get to meet him up to four times a year, and be able to call on the phone for advice, analysts reckon. That might seem a lot of money, for not very much advice. But experts say it could work out well for JP Morgan.

Banking expert Peter Hahn at Cass Business School in London says: "It's a great coup for JP Morgan.” "Banks are doing more and more business with government entities. His contacts should help opening doors around the world."

Then there is this: Blair joins JP Morgan as $1m-a-year adviser .

“The former prime minister would provide "strategic advice and insight on global political issues and emerging trends", the company said last night.

Blair, whose contacts book could prove very valuable in the private sector, has indicated this could be just the first in a series of private-sector roles. "I have always been interested in commerce and the impact of globalisation. Nowadays, the intersection between politics and the economy in different parts of the world, including the emerging markets, is very strong," he told the Financial Times.

Whoops, what’s this all about?:

This is the Slam Dunk

In the post above, we have:

Following the depopulation agenda?

If you are following the depopulation agenda, I’d implore you to think again. These guys are coining it in, $$$ billions going in their pockets. Why would they want to kill the golden goose? Yes, they rushed the injections to market making them super harmful, but it was to fill their pockets as quickly as possible. The massive harms were an evil by product.

J P Morgan and the other culprits—Fauci; Collins: Farrar; Gates; Ferguson; Vallance; Whitty; van Tam; Harris; Sykes and a long list more—are sitting in plain sight. We all need to focus on the here and now and take these criminals down. The trail of evidence is there.

That’s what I think, anyway.

This is the 2025 JPM Heathcare Conference Agenda as far as it goes: Jan 13-16, 2025, The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, USA.

“This year we’re not just dusting off the New Year’s confetti and trying to contain the outrage over the price of, well, everything, but also the flurries of M&A and licensing deals that have blown into life sciences land in the run up to JPM 2024.



Those deals involve a host of Big Pharmas, including the likes of Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Novo Nordisk, Merck KGaA, Roche, as well as for Karuna, Insilico, Galapagos, and Moma, with a particular focus on experimental research for obesity and cancer.”

A final plea

My final plea is to ask subscribers to question the arguments presented above, with a comment below. Pressure test the arguments with facts and evidence, please. BTW:

If you believe that globalists are doing the injection scam, then I agree with you. Blair and Jamie Dimon are both raving globalists.

What I question is the jumping to conclusions over the motive. Please, tell my why you are convinced that the COVID injections were about depopulating the world, planned by faceless beings up above. That’s a very dis-empowering assumption.

Could you contemplate the alternative argument, that says this is globalists wanting to keep their $s rolling in from a money-making machine that keeps on giving???

