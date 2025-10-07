INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
21hEdited

Why Im convinced that the COVID injections were about depopulating the world. The blatent disregard for deaths and harms, the push for everyone of every age to be vaxed. And the 75 years big pharma wanted to delay letting the public know about the potion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christine's avatar
Christine
20h

I agree, there is a depopulation agenda, but a slow one with massive wealth transfer as a bonus sub plot. Enough wealth is already transfered, so the kill switch could be activated any time, now the human immune system is destroyed (watch the sepsis statistics). Pretty much any cold or flu could finish the job.

But we have "moved on" ànd are not bothering to work out how to survive a collapsed immune system. They know how short our attention span, and how strong our wishful thinking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture