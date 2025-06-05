Share

The Famous J P Morgan Healthcare Conference

This is where all the fuel for the pharmaceutical fire comes from folks! Invitation only, but if you don’t have mega $$$, you won’t be able to stay, eat or drink there. Prices are on the ceiling, even for a table in a cafe to have a chat with fellow conspirators. This is what they say about themselves:

“This premier conference is the largest and most informative health care investment symposium in the industry which connects global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.”

Wow, look who’s Keynote Speaker:

The Rt. Hon. Tony Blair: Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change and Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (1997–2007).

The 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference will take [took] place on January 8-11, 2024 in San Francisco, CA.

Then there’s this, where the feeding frenzy takes place:

“From biotechnology to pharmaceuticals, medical devices to diagnostics—as you make history, we'll be with you every step of the way.”

This is where they cook up all the dangerous technologies that find their way into global healthcare systems.

Chris at JPM presents his ‘Insights’

Chris: As I think about healthcare reform, the big focus for us is going to be on drug price negotiations. This is really coming about because of the inflation reduction act, which is allowing the US government for the first time to directly negotiate drug pricing with the pharmaceutical industry. Many of these are going to make drugs more affordable for seniors, which is great. But for the drug industry specifically, we're got to really watch to see how these negotiations go. It's a big overhang for the sector. One we think is manageable, but obviously we've got to watch exactly how these negotiations play out.

This is code for “We are going to fight to keep drug prices high!”

What is Tony Blair doing there? And Dr Gates?

Can anyone suggest why Tony Blair is there? He’s Mr. “bang those injections in your arm” and “let’s have digital IDs” kinda guy.

Anyone betting against Dr Gates being there at somepoint, in some form?

For more on Bill Gates, check my UK Column article:

Following the depopulation agenda?

If you are following the depopulation agenda, I’d implore you to think again. These guys are coining it in, $$$ billions going in their pockets. Why would they want to kill the golden goose? Yes, they rushed the injections to market making them super harmful, but it was to fill their pockets as quickly as possible. The massive harms were an evil byproduct.

J P Morgan and the other culprits—Fauci; Collins: Farrar; Gates; Ferguson; Vallance; Whitty; van Tam; Harris; Sykes and a long list more—are sitting in plain sight. We all need to focus on the here and now and take these criminals down. The trail of evidence is there.

That’s what I think, anyway.

Leave a comment