This needs no words from me, just listen!!!

“As Hedley Rees, the Big Pharma Police, says himself on his substack, Inside Pharma: “I have been screaming out (inside pharma) for it to get it’s act together since 2011, when I wrote Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, Wiley, 2011.

After mo…