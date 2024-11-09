Jonathan Van-Tam—your favourite uncle, or evil manipulator of the unwary?
Naming and Shaming the British Vaccines Mafia...
Van-Tam and Metaphors ‘R Us
“The greatest thing by far is to be a master of metaphor.”
—Aristotle
Clearly, Van-Tam has been following Aristotle’s advice! Here he is banging a few out:
‘Wham Bam thank you, Tam’: Jonathan Van-Tam goes to great metaphorical lengths to explain vaccine rollout
"It's the Play-Off Final and it's gone to penalties. We've stepped up and scored the first one. It doesn't mean we've won the cup, but it shows the keeper can be beaten. That's basically where we're at in the fight against coronavirus", he said.
Asked again about suggestions the vaccine could lead to a return to normal next spring, Prof Van-Tam refused to be derailed - using a train analogy.
He said: “This to me is like a train journey, it’s wet, it’s windy, it’s horrible. And two miles down the tracks two lights appear and it’s the train and it’s a long way off and we’re at that point at the moment. That’s the efficacy result.
“Then we hope the train slows down safely to get into the station, that’s the safety data, and then the train stops.”
Why stick to metaphors when lies work just as well?
Not stopping at patronising metaphors, Van-Tam resorted to massive distortion of the truth when he said “all drugs have side-effects:
Covid vaccine is safe, insists Van-Tam as he says even paracetamol has side-effects
“And he compared side-effects in the vaccine to side-effects in an every-day product like paracetamol, which he said did not detract from the huge benefits that drug offers to most people.”
He said that “vaccines don’t save lives if they’re in fridges”.
That was a reference to what is happening in parts of Europe after vaccination programmes were suspended following allegations that the vaccine could cause blood clots - a claim that many experts have rejected.”
That was 17 March, 2021. The bulk of the population didn’t know any better then. Today, we know from bitter experience that he was taking the proverbial—like the others from yesterday’s post below—he has blood on his hands.
Then he ran for cover…
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam to step down as Deputy Chief Medical Officer in March 2022
Disingenuous as ever, this is his comment on stepping down:
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam said:
My time as DCMO have been the most challenging of my professional career, especially the COVID response. We all wish COVID had never happened. Notwithstanding, it has been the greatest privilege of my professional career to have served the people of the UK during this time.
Excuse me while I throw-up…
Then he jumped ship again, this time to a plum job with, yes, you guessed it, Moderna:
University of Nottingham: Van-Tam to step down
From stepping down, he steps back up:
Former Covid medical officer Van-Tam takes role at vaccine maker Moderna
“Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, the UK’s former deputy chief medical officer who became a household name during the pandemic, has become a senior medical consultant to the Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna.
“Known by the initials JVT and remembered for the striking metaphors he used during Downing Street briefings on the progress of the virus, he took up the role as part-time clinical adviser to the American biotechnology company on 2 May.”
Why is this crucially important
The people from yesterday’s post and today’s have committed heinous crimes against humanity. They may think they have moved on to safe houses, but we must do all in our power to stop it. While the rest of us are fighting the poison jabs, they are carrying on what they have been doing with not a care in the world.
The really crucial element is that whatever is going on above us in the global eliteosphere, none of it is under the control of you or I. What you and I may be able to control is the degree to which we share what we know about these evil sods, with these two added to the pile of excrement:
That’s is for today, more coming soon.
Splendid article. There should be no rest in remembering and recording the Covid fraud.
