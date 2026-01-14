(first published 2023)

Subscribers may remember this video posted a few days ago, where Kate Bingham, first to Chair UKs Vaccine Task Force, expressed some rather worrying thoughts on the SARS-CoV-2 injections.

This is a paraphrase of some of what she had to say:

Accepting the post

Dame Bingham tells the audience that she had known Sir Patrick Vallance for a long time, since they both worked in the pharmaceutical industry. It was he who approached her to head up the task force. Declaring she knew nothing about vaccines, Sir Patrick’s response was that “no-one did”, when it came to SARS-CoV-2.

That persuaded her to accept the post.

The early steps

Then her foot was firmly put down, demanding she report directly to the Prime Minister (PM) and that she should have carte blanch in decision-making (remember I am paraphrasing here, please refer to the video for the exact translation).

Dame Bingham immediately set up an Investment Committee, drawing on her experience as a venture capitalist in biotech and pharma. This Committee would identify the spending required to get the vaccines going, but only Government Ministers could approve the spending.

An early decision by the Committee was to sanction the spending for scale-up activities, BEFORE knowing the vaccines were ‘safe and effective’. This ‘kick-arse’ team (her words not mine) decided to scale-up production of vaccines to commercial (massive) quantities, without knowing if they could produce safe and effective vaccines for much smaller quantities of clinical trial supplies.

This was my riposte:

Where was the safety testing of the scaled-up batches?

Even if they had known the clinical trial batches had been proven safe and effective, they would still have needed to put the scaled-up batches through extensive safety testing again, at the larger scale, to prove there had been no change in the compound’s molecular structure (known as a polymorph). A polymorph can turn what was a safe medicine (eg vaccine), into a toxic one - that is well known across the industry.

There is no further indication in the speech of the degree of safety testing that was carried out on any batches intended for administration in humans.

This is a red flag in terms of the safety of all the SARS-CoV-2 injections, and should be investigated further, in my expert opinion.

Clearly, we have a lady here with a very cavalier attitude towards the safety of medicines.

So much so that she needed PR help from Dominic Cummings’ family connections:

PR firm hired by UK vaccine tsar linked to Dominic Cummings’ father-in-law

The article begins:

“The UK’s vaccine tsar is to pay almost £700,000 in taxpayers’ money on a team of boutique PR consultants whose secretary is a long-time business associate of Dominic Cummings’ father-in-law.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Kate Bingham, the head of the vaccine taskforce, who reports directly to the prime minister, was to spend more than £670,000 hiring PR consultants from a firm called Admiral Associates.”

The article continues with:

“Rachel Reeves, the shadow Cabinet Office minister, said: “These revelations raise yet more serious questions about how taxpayer money is being spent during the pandemic and how government is being run.

“The public deserve urgent answers as to how a small PR agency with close links to the PM’s closest adviser was simply gifted such a large contract – and what exactly was delivered for such a price tag.

“We know Dominic Cummings doesn’t think the rules apply to him, but this is no way to treat taxpayer money. The prime minister must be transparent about the processes he has put in place to allow such potential breaches of public trust.””

This all smacks of jobs for the boys and girls, of course, but more than that, it seems the Bingham-Cummings consortium is onto it’s next project. The long version can be found here:

If you are short on time, this is the nub of it:

UK Government has published the:

ADVANCED RESEARCH AND INVENTION AGENCY BILL EXPLANATORY NOTES

The purpose of this Bill is to establish the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) as a statutory corporation. ARIA is a new type of funding body for conducting, commissioning and supporting ambitious scientific research with a tolerance to failure.

Point 4 says: As the R&D Roadmap sets out, ARIA will champion bold and transformative R&D which has a high chance of failure but can produce the greatest long-term rewards. ARIA “will back breakthrough technologies and basic research by experimenting with new funding models across long-term time horizons” and “invest in new ideas and empower researchers to deliver radical technological advancements”.

What in the name of Donald Duck is that all about???

For your further edification, this is ARIA.

Kate Bingham, Non-Executive Director, Venture Capitalist + former Chair of the Vaccines Taskforce, pops up again as an ARIA Board Member.

Then there is a Board Advisor steeped in mRNA successes:

Özlem Türeci, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, BioNTech

And CEO, Ilan Gur, someone who appears to be completely disconnected from the real world of developing, manufacturing, and distributing physical products.

