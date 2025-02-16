Key drugs losing patent protection in 2025
…and you don’t believe big pharma has been in deep trouble for that last two decades?
Check these out
Key drugs losing patent protection in 2025
United States: These 38 Drugs Face Patent Expirations and Generic Entry From 2025 - 2026 DrugPatentWatch® Estimated Loss of Exclusivity Dates in the United States
The fact is, the big pharma gravy train coming to an end has been a well kept secret for many a year - SARS-CoV-2 were last chance saloon…
getting it now?
