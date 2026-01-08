Oxford Biomedica (OXB) plants the seed

This is how Oxford Biomedica describes itself on its website:

“Oxford Biomedica is an innovative leading viral vector specialist focused on delivering life changing therapies to patients. Cell and gene therapy is the treatment of disease by the delivery of therapeutic genetic material (DNA or RNA), into a patient’s cells. One highly effective approach to delivering the genetic information is to re-engineer existing viruses to be safe delivery vehicles (vectors) to insert the genetic material into patients cells. This can be achieved either by directly administering the vector to the patient (often referred to as in vivo gene therapy), or by first introducing the genetic material to cells or tissue outside of the body, before administering the cells or tissue into the patient (often referred to as ex vivo gene therapy, or gene-modified cell therapy).”

In 2013, the company won a UK Government funding award from its Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative (AMSCI - pronounced AM-SKI) of £7.1M, see Press Release below:

2015: Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation: Protocols for vaccine manufacturer engagement with JCVI sub-committees (JCVI met with vaccine manufacturers).

2016: Office for Life Sciences spend on work to support the Accelerated Access Review (OLS pushing for ‘accelerated’ regulatory approvals from MHRA.

2017: Oxford BioMedica Announces a Major Supply Agreement (viral vector for Novartis’ Kymriah, £100M contract)

2018: Research Advised by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation May 2018.pdf (line-up of prospective vaccine targets)

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, Chair (University of Oxford):

“In order to prevent any perceived conflict of interest it was agreed that the JCVI Chair (Professor Andrew Pollard), who is involved in the development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine at Oxford, would recuse himself from all JCVI COVID-19 meetings.”

2020: Kate Bingham appointed chair of UK Vaccine Taskforce (Bingham is Vallance recommendation, as we know)

From Wikipedia: “The taskforce coordinated the research efforts of government with industry, academics and funding agencies in order to expedite vaccine development and deployment.” Ergo, vaccine taskforce is the ‘enabler’ of C19 jabs: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccine_Taskforce

2020: UK Vaccine Taskforce 2020: Achievements and Future Strategy

(Chair, Sir Richard Sykes, former CEO GSK, Ian McCubbin OBE, Manufacturing Advisor - former Senior Vice President for Global Manufacturing and Supply at GSK)

2022: Press release: Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult appoints Ian McCubbin OBE, CBE, as Chair of the Board

The Vaccine Taskforce closed in autumn 2022. Its role in vaccine supply was merged into the UK Health Security Agency, and its work in bringing vaccine manufacture in-country transferred to the Office for Life Sciences. (UKHSA now driving vaccine demand)

https://ct.catapult.org.uk/news/health-minister-visits-cell-and-gene-therapy-catapult-ahead-of-life-sciences-council-meeting-at-10-downing-street (CGTC charged with growing gene therapy in UK)

https://ct.catapult.org.uk/news/press-release-cell-and-gene-therapy-catapult-appoints-ian-mccubbin-obe-cbe-as-chair-of-the-board (former manufacturing rep. on Task Force)

https://www.gov.uk/government/groups/joint-committee-on-vaccination-and-immunisation

2021: Bold new life sciences vision sets path for UK to build on pandemic response and deliver life-changing innovations to patients

2022: Government to use Vaccine Taskforce model to tackle health challenges

2022: Health Minister visits Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult ahead of Life Sciences Council Meeting at 10 Downing Street

Also, see: Sir Jeremy Farrar’s Sinister Plot

