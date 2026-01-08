INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Crixcyon
3h

What a horror show.

Roger Hall
8h

Hedley, with respect If you consider that the 2005 PREP Act nonsense then why is it that with every known legal attempt to use GMP or other legitimate avenues (including informed consent) by the vaccine injured to seek redress has been met with the judgement in US courts that the PREP Act bypasses ALL previous laws relating to GMP including informed consent. Legally the injections aren't classified as vaccines, but "countermeasures" and therefore there is no legal mechanism required to comply with GMP or even clinical trials as is the case with traditional medicines/injections. This isn't conjecture but court testimony. You believe that the UK Govt/UK Pharma are the tail wagging the US Department of Defence and the US's legislative machines, which in today's environment considering the UK's position in global geo politics is in my opinion highly unlikely. As you have frequently alluded to the SARS-Cov -2 injections failed repeatedly to comply with all known GMP criteria relating to the pharmaceutical industry and products and that's because insofar as the legal definitions are concerned both in the UK & EU these are underpinned by the PREP Act when a health emergency was declared so they are not legally defined as pharmaceutical products, but classified as "countermeasures" . For a product to be under the legality of GMP and all current existing legislation pertaining to pharmaceutical products they have to be legally classified as a pharmaceutical product which they are sadly not, because of the PREP Act. That's not to say that the Pharma industry weren't complicit in pushing for the PREP Act in 2005 and before, but your timeline from 2013 doesn't show this.

3 replies by Hedley Rees and others
3 more comments...

