Key milestones in UK Government's excursion into gene therapy
SARS-CoV-2 injections were/are a U.K. project. Forget the U.S. nonsence about Bioweapons, Ukraine laboratories, PREP Act, and all the other diversions from the truth!!!
Oxford Biomedica (OXB) plants the seed
This is how Oxford Biomedica describes itself on its website:
“Oxford Biomedica is an innovative leading viral vector specialist focused on delivering life changing therapies to patients. Cell and gene therapy is the treatment of disease by the delivery of therapeutic genetic material (DNA or RNA), into a patient’s cells. One highly effective approach to delivering the genetic information is to re-engineer existing viruses to be safe delivery vehicles (vectors) to insert the genetic material into patients cells. This can be achieved either by directly administering the vector to the patient (often referred to as in vivo gene therapy), or by first introducing the genetic material to cells or tissue outside of the body, before administering the cells or tissue into the patient (often referred to as ex vivo gene therapy, or gene-modified cell therapy).”
In 2013, the company won a UK Government funding award from its Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative (AMSCI - pronounced AM-SKI) of £7.1M, see Press Release below:
2013: Oxford BioMedica Wins Significant Funding via a Competitive Award from UK Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative
2015: Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation: Protocols for vaccine manufacturer engagement with JCVI sub-committees (JCVI met with vaccine manufacturers).
2016: Office for Life Sciences spend on work to support the Accelerated Access Review (OLS pushing for ‘accelerated’ regulatory approvals from MHRA.
2017: Oxford BioMedica Announces a Major Supply Agreement (viral vector for Novartis’ Kymriah, £100M contract)
2018: Research Advised by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation May 2018.pdf (line-up of prospective vaccine targets)
Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, Chair (University of Oxford):
“In order to prevent any perceived conflict of interest it was agreed that the JCVI Chair (Professor Andrew Pollard), who is involved in the development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine at Oxford, would recuse himself from all JCVI COVID-19 meetings.”
2020: Kate Bingham appointed chair of UK Vaccine Taskforce (Bingham is Vallance recommendation, as we know)
From Wikipedia: “The taskforce coordinated the research efforts of government with industry, academics and funding agencies in order to expedite vaccine development and deployment.” Ergo, vaccine taskforce is the ‘enabler’ of C19 jabs: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccine_Taskforce
2020: UK Vaccine Taskforce 2020: Achievements and Future Strategy
(Chair, Sir Richard Sykes, former CEO GSK, Ian McCubbin OBE, Manufacturing Advisor - former Senior Vice President for Global Manufacturing and Supply at GSK)
2022: Press release: Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult appoints Ian McCubbin OBE, CBE, as Chair of the Board
The Vaccine Taskforce closed in autumn 2022. Its role in vaccine supply was merged into the UK Health Security Agency, and its work in bringing vaccine manufacture in-country transferred to the Office for Life Sciences. (UKHSA now driving vaccine demand)
https://ct.catapult.org.uk/news/health-minister-visits-cell-and-gene-therapy-catapult-ahead-of-life-sciences-council-meeting-at-10-downing-street (CGTC charged with growing gene therapy in UK)
https://ct.catapult.org.uk/news/press-release-cell-and-gene-therapy-catapult-appoints-ian-mccubbin-obe-cbe-as-chair-of-the-board (former manufacturing rep. on Task Force)
https://www.gov.uk/government/groups/joint-committee-on-vaccination-and-immunisation
2021: Bold new life sciences vision sets path for UK to build on pandemic response and deliver life-changing innovations to patients
2022: Government to use Vaccine Taskforce model to tackle health challenges
2022: Health Minister visits Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult ahead of Life Sciences Council Meeting at 10 Downing Street
What a horror show.
Hedley, with respect If you consider that the 2005 PREP Act nonsense then why is it that with every known legal attempt to use GMP or other legitimate avenues (including informed consent) by the vaccine injured to seek redress has been met with the judgement in US courts that the PREP Act bypasses ALL previous laws relating to GMP including informed consent. Legally the injections aren't classified as vaccines, but "countermeasures" and therefore there is no legal mechanism required to comply with GMP or even clinical trials as is the case with traditional medicines/injections. This isn't conjecture but court testimony. You believe that the UK Govt/UK Pharma are the tail wagging the US Department of Defence and the US's legislative machines, which in today's environment considering the UK's position in global geo politics is in my opinion highly unlikely. As you have frequently alluded to the SARS-Cov -2 injections failed repeatedly to comply with all known GMP criteria relating to the pharmaceutical industry and products and that's because insofar as the legal definitions are concerned both in the UK & EU these are underpinned by the PREP Act when a health emergency was declared so they are not legally defined as pharmaceutical products, but classified as "countermeasures" . For a product to be under the legality of GMP and all current existing legislation pertaining to pharmaceutical products they have to be legally classified as a pharmaceutical product which they are sadly not, because of the PREP Act. That's not to say that the Pharma industry weren't complicit in pushing for the PREP Act in 2005 and before, but your timeline from 2013 doesn't show this.