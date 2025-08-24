INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
13h

CAR T converted to a vaccine? I thought CAR T was person specific, is the vaccine also person specific, if so logistics dictate that not many will be vaccinated, regardless of cost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Hedley Rees
alisonw's avatar
alisonw
9h

Thanks for the update regarding Kymriah's GMP issues. On another note, a federal lawsuit was just filed against the CDC regarding the 72-dose vaccine schedule. The majority of parents assumed vaccines were safe until Covid. There appears to be enough public awareness to challenge vaccine safety including the mRNA vaccines. https://standforhealthfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/complaint2.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture