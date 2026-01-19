Latest pharma industry updates taken from LinkedIn Yesterday
It's all a bit of a crazy mess of ungodly amounts of $BN spending and people losing their jobs :O(
🔬 Latest pharma industry updates 👇
🤝 Eli Lilly and Company and NVIDIA will build a 5-year AI research lab in the San Francisco Bay Area, investing $1B and using Nvidia’s “Vera Rubin” AI chips.
📈 Eikon Therapeutics filed for an IPO after raising about $1.1B privately, it would be among the largest pre-IPO war chests since Moderna (2018).
💔 US pharma companies cut 25,367 jobs in 2025, far above 2024’s 14,010.
💼 Merck is reportedly negotiating to buy Revolution Medicines for about $30B; talks could conclude this month but remain uncertain.
🧪 Fabentech won approval for the 1st global ricin antidote, using equine-derived polyclonal antibodies.
💔 Lyra Therapeutics halted development of LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis, cut most staff, and is exploring strategic options.
📈 Abivax spiked then cooled after reports Eli Lilly and Company might bid up to €15B - France’s Economy Ministry said it received no foreign-investment authorization request and has no contact with Lilly.
🚫 Atara Biotherapeutics received an FDA Complete Response Letter for EBVALLO, saying the single-arm ALLELE trial is insufficient for accelerated approval.
💰 Kinaset Therapeutics raised $103M Series B to advance frevecitinib, an inhaled pan-JAK dry-powder therapy for severe uncontrolled asthma.
🧠 Insilico Medicine’s rentosertib is entering Phase 3 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, potentially a first AI-origin drug to market.
🤝 Teva Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma struck up to $500M financing for TEV-’408, an anti–IL-15 antibody for vitiligo.
🧠 Novartis licensed Alzheimer’s anti–beta-amyloid antibody programs from SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals for up to $1.7B..
🧬 AbbVie will pay RemeGen $650M upfront (potentially >$5B total) for ex-China rights to a PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody in Phase 1–2 solid-tumor trials, including lung and breast cancer.
🤝 AstraZeneca acquired Modella AI (price undisclosed) to expand generative/agentic AI capabilities for oncology R&D.
🧫 Caldera Therapeutics raised $112.5M (Series A/A1) for a Phase 1, aiming to raise efficacy ceilings in Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
👁️ Sanofi is reportedly preparing a higher bid for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. after its board rejected an initial $16/share (~$2.2B) offer.
🛡️ The FDA and EMA jointly published “good practice” principles for using AI across the drug lifecycle.
🏛️ Novo Nordisk Foundation granted €736M to Denmark’s BioInnovation Institute (BII) through 2035, BII has incubated 130+ startups since 2018.
📊 American Cancer Society data show overall 5-year cancer survival reached 70%, up from ~50% around 1971.
🩸 A Nature's Medicines study validated a finger-prick blood test for Alzheimer’s with 86% accuracy in 337 participants.
🏷️ TrumpRx is expected to launch soon in the US, connecting patients to manufacturers offering discounted prices on their own sites.