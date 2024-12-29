Welcome to ARIA

ARIA claims to be Empowering scientists to reach for the edge of the possible.

It also claims that ARIA is an R&D funding agency built to unlock scientific and technological breakthroughs which could benefit everyone.

“Our success is shaped by one question: when the children of the UK grow up, how will their lives have been transformed by ARIA’s work? Whether that’s a life-changing technology or a burgeoning new industry, it should be obvious that ARIA played a catalytic role.”

This is their Substack

:

Quote from the Substack:

We’re excited to introduce our founding cohort of Programme Directors (PDs): the scientists + engineers tasked with designing and overseeing ARIA’s initial programmes.

In March, we launched a global, open call for candidates. After receiving nearly 400 applications, we narrowed the search down to 8 individuals.

From nature inspired computing to programmable plants, our PDs are shaping programme areas at the edge of the possible.

Their mandate: develop a concrete programme around their visions, and build the multidisciplinary communities to make them a reality. We’ll be seeking input and inspiration from the community as we drive towards launching formal programmes in the coming months.

Sky high on aspiration, river deep on substance!

This is ‘The Team’. Take a look and feel inspired…

…or wonder what this motley crew will do to change the world.

Then scroll down and see the Board, which includes:

Kate Bingham, Non-Executive Director Venture Capitalist + former Chair of the Vaccines Taskforce

Patrick Vallance, Non-Executive Director, Former Government Chief Scientific Advisor

Hang on, is this a segue into wall-to-wall mRNA injections?

Keep an eye on developments?

You may wish to keep an eye on developments at ARIA, given its ‘novel’ approach to scientific experimentation.

If I didn’t know any better, I’d say this looks like a random collection of individuals pulled together by the likes of Dominic Cummings. remember Cummings, the one with the poor eyesight that led him to GSKs manufacturing plant in Barnard Castle two days before the Pfizer jabs were approved:

This is an interesting clip from the post: Dominic Cummings: Barnard Castle trip claims and new Durham Police statement

and this: GlaxoSmithKline, in Barnard Castle, enter vaccine collaboration to fight Covid-19

and this: Why Barnard Castle

Think on

This is yet another example of how the evil Bs are pressing ahead under the radar, surreptitiously plant these Trojan Horses that look innocent enough, but have barbs inside them.

Stay vigilant folks, they are desperate and going down!

Leave a comment