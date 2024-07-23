Leave a comment

This is the pitch:

Dedicated to delivering the promise of gene therapy

“We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission of bringing potentially curative treatments to patients suffering from rare neurological and metabolic diseases based on clinically proven gene therapy technologies.”

Our approach has been designed with a single goal in mind – to deliver the promise of gene therapy to patients by leveraging our industry’s existing state-of-the art technologies, so that we can truly accelerate the delivery of these potentially curative medicines.

Adrien Lemoine, Co-Founder & CEO

This is their Claim:

“Supported by our partnership with University College London (UCL) and leading contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), our approach leverages well-characterised AAV capsids, optimised vector constructs and novel routes of administration to create highly differentiated programs.”

“We are primarily focused on rare neurological and metabolic diseases, each with clear and translatable biology and high unmet medical needs. We are also exploring the expansion of our rare diseases programs in more common indications. All of our programs have already demonstrated compelling preclinical and we are working relentlessly to bring them to patients.”

“We are building a team of industry leaders and subject matter experts with extensive experience in developing and registering gene therapies and rare disease treatments. In addition, our academic founders provide us with access to unique and world-leading expertise spanning discovery, translation and clinical insights.”

This is all a carefully fabricated fantasy, of course, predicated on their perception of a gullible public.

What is the Truth?

The most advanced drug from the Pipeline overview is BGT-OTCD.

“BGT-OTCD has received Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission (EC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the FDA for the treatment of OTCD. BGT-OTCD is currently being evaluated in HORACE (Halting Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency with Recombinant AAV in ChildrEn, NCT 05092685), a Phase 1/2 clinical trial initiated in November 2023”

(Note the usual pathetic attempt to give the clinical trial a name, HORACE! No self-respecting drug developer these days would forgoe the naming ceremony!)

The regulatory designations mean that they get special treatment when it comes to approval!

The CEO of Bloomsbury has just moved from Orchard Therapeutics, a company that had a $4.25 million per single treatment approved under the same regulatory pathway, only a few months ago:

This is from the CEOs bio:

“Following roles of increasing responsibility in commercial analysis, strategy, operations, business & corporate development at GSK and AstraZeneca, Adrien’s previous role was Chief Business Officer of Orchard Therapeutics. At Orchard, he led business development, set-up Orchard’s discovery research efforts and the program management function that contributed to the approval of Libmeldy® in Europe.”

How long will it take for BGT-OTCD to be ready to submit for approval?

If all the chemistry, manufacturing & controls work (supply chain) has been carried out properly to this stage, then another 6 or 7 years. That’s the truth…

…the fiction will be very different—it’s likely to be waved through in less than 12 months. There will be no follow up trials (phase 4) or pharmacovigilance monitoring to check if the drug even works, let alone is safe.

The other four compounds in the pipeline are still in animal testing, but the skids will probably go under them too.

I could go on at length

I’ve only just scratched the surface of the malfeasance that is being perpetrated here. It’s also not just this one company. Similar scammer are popping up all over the place.

Just to finish off, I don’t know of anyone who is getting to the heart of these issues in the way I am—do you?

