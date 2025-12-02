Share

Today, it time to play the join up the dots game

Hoping we can have some fun today, while learning about what’s been going on. Below are some links that should lead you to interesting places:

2015: Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation: Protocols for vaccine manufacturer engagement with JCVI sub-committees (JCVI met with vaccine manufacturers)

2016: Office for Life Sciences spend on work to support the Accelerated Access Review (OLS pushing for ‘accelerated’ regulatory approvals from MHRA.

2017: Oxford BioMedica Announces a Major Supply Agreement (viral vector for Novartis’ Kymriah, £100M contract)2018: Research Advised by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation May 2018.pdf (line-up of prospective vaccine targets)

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, Chair (University of Oxford):

“In order to prevent any perceived conflict of interest it was agreed that the JCVI Chair (Professor Andrew Pollard), who is involved in the development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine at Oxford, would recuse himself from all JCVI COVID-19 meetings.”

2020: Kate Bingham appointed chair of UK Vaccine Taskforce (Bingham is Vallance recommendation, as we know)

From Wikipedia: “The taskforce coordinated the research efforts of government with industry, academics and funding agencies in order to expedite vaccine development and deployment.” Ergo, vaccine taskforce is the ‘enabler’ of C19 jabs: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccine_Taskforce

Advanced Therapy Treatment Centres in UK NHS

2020: UK Vaccine Taskforce 2020: Achievements and Future Strategy

(Chair, Sir Richard Sykes, former CEO GSK, Ian McCubbin OBE, Manufacturing Advisor - former Senior Vice President for Global Manufacturing and Supply at GSK)

2022: Press release: Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult appoints Ian McCubbin OBE, CBE, as Chair of the Board

The Vaccine Taskforce closed in autumn 2022. Its role in vaccine supply was merged into the UK Health Security Agency, and its work in bringing vaccine manufacture in-country transferred to the Office for Life Sciences. (UKHSA now driving vaccine demand)

https://ct.catapult.org.uk/news/health-minister-visits-cell-and-gene-therapy-catapult-ahead-of-life-sciences-council-meeting-at-10-downing-street (CGTC charged with growing gene therapy in UK)

https://ct.catapult.org.uk/news/press-release-cell-and-gene-therapy-catapult-appoints-ian-mccubbin-obe-cbe-as-chair-of-the-board (former manufacturing rep. on Task Force)

https://www.gov.uk/government/groups/joint-committee-on-vaccination-and-immunisation

2021: Bold new life sciences vision sets path for UK to build on pandemic response and deliver life-changing innovations to patients

2022: Government to use Vaccine Taskforce model to tackle health challenges

2022: Health Minister visits Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult ahead of Life Sciences Council Meeting at 10 Downing Street

Here are two screen shots to add to the puzzle:

Why not test your skill by commenting on other links that are missing? All in a good cause…

Share