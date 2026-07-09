INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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GeoffPainPhD
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In 2009 Vincent Lawton published "Is the conflict of interest unacceptable when drug companies conduct trials on their own drugs? No"

https://www.bmj.com/content/339/bmj.b4953.long

"Competing interests: VL is a non-executive director of the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and a non-executive director of Addex Pharmaceuticals. He was for 26 years an employee of Merck pharmaceuticals, latterly managing director MSD UK and vice president Europe (until 2006)."

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