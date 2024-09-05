It’s my Birthday today

Today is my birthday, so I thought to give myself a treat, with a journey back to my life before SARS-CoV-2 sterile injectables. As well as having a wonderful wife and family, I was running a small consultancy called PharmaFlow, which I founded in 2005. These are a few snippets from my website as it is today:

EDUCATION

Tailoring programmes to fit the needs of clients, our education services are interactive and case study based in order to reinforce learning through real-word examples.

Bespoke modules are available where required, however we already have a comprehensive menu of topics for companies to choose from, including, but not limited to:

Current value-chain issues and corrective actions

Achieving visibility in the value-chain

The regulatory filing and how it impacts the value-chain

Planning production for clinical trials and commercial supply

Procurement of materials and product in the value-chain

Our education packages allow businesses to access our industry leading consultancy knowledge, alongside an education programme which is tailored to their individual needs.

We’re on hand to help you customise and tailor your modules as required, as well as add relevant sections to include the latest updates to regulations in value-chain management, ensuring that you’re always kept up-to-date on the latest industry fundamentals.

CONSULTANCY

We help companies grow their brand and ensure that their value-chain meets regulatory, business, and legal expectations.

As experts in the biopharmaceutical and life-sciences sectors, the variation and breadth of our consultancy services is wide.

PREVIOUS CONSULTANCY PROJECTS INCLUDE -

Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain (AMSCI)

Leading on a successful UK funding bid of £7.1m in Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain (AMSCI) for a manufacturer of gene therapy products. This involved building a consortium of collaborators across the industry, academia, and the National Health Service.

Value-chain services strategy

Advising on a value-chain services strategy for the Italian hospital market, in conjunction with the central purchasing organisation (CPO) of a large Swiss based pharmaceutical multinational. This project was for the EU healthcare arm of a large US-based 3PL (logistics integrator), involving identifying relevant hospitals, interviewing staff and determining critical service needs.

Temperature Control Packaging Service Provider

Completed a strategic review for a company providing packaging services to the temperature control market. Involved a review of current-state offering and competitor analysis. Identified areas of competitive advantage, developing a strategy to build their brand globally for review and approval by the Board.

LET US HELP YOU GROW YOUR BRAND

Some of the people I work(ed) with

Below are examples of two experts I work(ed) with, before SARS-CoV-2 sterile injectables (more can be found here)

Gareth Morris-Stiff: Consultant in Clinical Development and Patient Experience

Gareth is a consultant surgeon who after 28 years of clinical practice specialising in disease of the liver, pancreas, and biliary system, most recently at the Cleveland Clinic, has turned his attention to the development and supply of innovative new treatments for cancer.

He brings a passion for treating patients as individuals, and holistically, to new product development. As a practicing surgeon, he observed that in an era striving for personalised medicine, the majority of patients currently receive a generic approach, often with little efficacy.

Furthermore, in his clinical practice, he noted that current chemotherapies have a high incidence of unpleasant side-effects leading many to reduce their dose, change to a less effective option, or discontinue treatment altogether.

His specialist interest is in developing therapies for pancreatic cancer using various approaches, including targeting of previously untargeted pathways using natural molecules and combining the best of western and Ayurvedic approaches to maximize efficacy and minimise toxicity of hybrid combinations.

Gareth graduated from the University of Wales College of Medicine (MBBCh) and trained in the United Kingdom obtaining MD, MCh, and PhD research degrees. He also undertook training in France, Japan, and the United States. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England and the American College of Surgeons.

Michael Stewart: Consultant in Pharmacy and Medical Writing

Michael is an MRPharmS qualified pharmacist with over 20 years’ experience working in community pharmacy and 5 years’ experience as a medical information pharmacist providing support on clinical, legal, and regulatory issues. His background is in learning and development, having spent many years developing and delivering training materials for a range of audiences.

He is a member of a pharmacy advisory panel and a multi-disciplinary steering group for the development of clinical resources for healthcare professionals.

Recent projects Michael has undertaken at PharmaFlow include an assessment of the pharmaceutical regulations relating to medicinal cannabis in the UK, and the competitive environment amongst major contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) globally.

Here’s to a return to normality!

Leave a comment

Share