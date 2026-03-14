Lilly finds impurity in compounded version of its weight-loss drug, warns of health risks
...Nothing said about its own weight-loss drug???
Lilly warns of impurity in compounded tirzepatide with vitamin B12
Below is a recent news article from Reuters covering Lilly’s investigation into compounding companies offering cheaper versions of its weight-loss drug.
Lilly finds impurity in compounded version of its weight-loss drug, warns of health risks, By Leah Douglas, March 12, 2026
Summary
Lilly warns of impurity in compounded tirzepatide with vitamin B12.
Compounders have argued products are legal and safe
FDA has issued warning letters to compounders