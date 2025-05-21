INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna's avatar
Anna
1d

I'm a retired epidemiologist. For us data hounds...it was quite apparent from the very beginning of CV that censorship was the name of the game. The data was there for those willing to dig, and it showed a completely different story. I admire all those that kept fighting the system and speaking out. To think this country was even willing to cancel medical licenses against MDs who spoke out or aksed questions. Science is about debate, not control and censorship. I'm so ashamed how our country dealt with this situation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Hedley Rees
jazminew38@gmail.com's avatar
jazminew38@gmail.com
20h

I had the same treatment from Facebook! The surveillance tool of Zionist scum Zuckeberg. I was deleted after a year of 30 day and 90 day bans because I share a lots about the Palestinian cause and Palestinians even before 7th October. I never even mentioned Israel but I have said Zionists once or twice yet they deleted my Facebook without right of appeal. I do not miss it at all. I am planning to leave all the Zionist media, including BBC for which I am glad I cancelled my TV Licence just over 10 years ago now and never looked back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Hedley Rees
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture