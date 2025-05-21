LinkedIn removed me in 2021

Did I mention that I am back on LinkedIn after being forcibly removed in 2021. The fact checkers were kind enough to provide a list of my transgressions:

“Reference # 210429-001249

Status: Closed

Response (04/30/2021 03:33 CST)

Hi Hedley,

Your account was restricted due to multiple violations of LinkedIn's User Agreement and Professional Community Policies against sharing content that contains misleading or inaccurate information:

1. Content Creation Time: Sat, 17 Apr 2021 17:18:37 GMT - Shared "Hmm, I interesting - Karin E. Ritzmann, Esq., Jur. Dr. Is a layer and knows her stuff..."

2. Content Creation Time: Mon, 12 Apr 2021 17:19:41 GMT - Shared "Mike Yeadon is a true expert in allergy and respiratory conditions- former Pfizer.

I have had a number of email exchanges with him and he is such a down to earth individual - he’d much rather one on one’s in his office, than the extrovert mass campaigning he is having to do - a man to be applauded"

3. Content Creation Time: Wed, 24 Feb 2021 18:37:49 GMT - Shared "Experts finally getting a voice..."

4. Content Creation Time: Sat, 19 Dec 2020 17:40:35 GMT - Shared "As nearly half of the U.K. has Christmas cancelled - and no apparent end to lockdown in the new year, we should be robustly challenging the mass testing with a pcr test that is not fit for purpose - there is plenty of evidence here..."

Any additional violation of our terms can result in the permanent restriction of your account. We have these policies in place to help keep LinkedIn a safe, trusted and professional network for everyone.

You may appeal the restriction by responding to this email with your agreement and intent to comply with our User Agreement and our Professional Community Policies.

• User Agreement: https://www.linkedin.com/legal/user-agreement

• Professional Community Policies: https://www.linkedin.com/legal/professional-community-policies

If you have any questions regarding your appeal you can reply to this email. Thank you for being part of the LinkedIn community.

Regards,

Amber

LinkedIn Member Safety and Recovery Consultant

Auto-Response (04/29/2021 02:53 CST)

My appeal was unsuccessful, as you might imagine. I had been shut up.

Now I am back on

I managed to get back on a few months ago, using my proton email address. They don’t appear to have noticed, fingers crossed.

Why fingers crossed?

Well, it is a very good way of connecting up with people who share your views, and there is a noticeable uptick in people willing to be open about the truth.

If you are on LinkedIn, I’d be interested in your observations.

If I stay on, I can access at a huge potential audience for my next Wiley book, titled Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

This is my latest post on this and my first Wiley book:

My latest post on LinkedIn

If you are on there, keep your head below the parapet until you know who is who.

Best regards,

Hedley

