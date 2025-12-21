[first published November 2022]

It’s not a secret—Fierce Pharma is reporting it!

FiercePharma is reporting horrific FDA findings at facilities manufacturing the SARS-CoV-2 injections. In spite of this proven substandard manufacture, they are still pumping out products that are potentially adulterated—which means they should cease production immediately. Let’s take a look at some of what Fierce Pharma has published, including copies of the reports FDA issued:

“On Tuesday night, the FDA released (PDF) a Form 483 notice it had sent to Catalent, citing 12 observations from a lengthy August inspection of its Bloomington, Indiana, site. The massive facility is among the largest in the portfolio of contract manufacturing powerhouse Catalent. Most of the observations had to do with quality control, record keeping and the failure to establish and follow procedures. The FDA noted a failure to address unexplained discrepancies in a batch of drug product.”

See FDA inspection report: FDA Form 483 (note: an FDA Form 483 lists all the deficiencies found by FDA Inspectors).

[Rentschler produces the Pfizer/BioNTech Drug Substance, aka active pharmaceutical ingredient].

“Inspectors found the facility’s simulated fill process lacked a revolutions-per-minute specification for the pump and that there was no documentation for RPM settings during drug substance dispensing. Additionally, two pieces of equipment had discolored rings below the top of the assembly, but no cause for the discoloration was indicated and no formal risk assessment or corrective action to address the discoloration had been taken, inspectors said.

The regulatory agency also cited the plant for not having lab procedures or testing to assure compliance with established specifications and standards available. Other equipment supporting manufacturing operations were not adequately validated, either, the FDA said.”

See FDA inspection report: FDA Form 483

Catalent’s Belgium operations get a second FDA scolding within 1-year span [Catalent again slammed by FDA]

“In the wake of an FDA inspection conducted between August 10 and August 18 at the Brussels plant, the company received a total of nine observations. Inspectors highlighted problems with air filters in aseptic areas, deficient changes to the HVAC system, and other equipment-related issues. Additionally, inspectors found that backup data was not being verified, and the facility lacked procedures for “receiving and control of customer designs."

See FDA inspection report: FDA Form 483

Why no action from FDA—it has the powers?

Many critical thinkers reading this won’t be surprised at the lack of action. We know that the contracts Governments and its agencies signed offered no protection for unsuspecting people who believed the historic good practices of developing, manufacturing and distributing drugs were still being observed.

All I can say is that Mother Nature has a wonderful way of bringing liars and scoundrels to book, even if it takes a very long time!

Fast forward to today: Catalent is sold to Novo Nordisk!

This time, the FDA has got them, under the new leadership of FDA, and the new ownership of the unfortunate Novo Nordisk.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to Novo Nordisk regarding a former Catalent site in Bloomington, Indiana — acquired in late 2024 by the Danish drugmaker — which continues to be hit with regulatory actions.

“This warning letter summarizes significant violations of current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals,” the FDA wrote to Novo Nordisk CEO Maziar Doustdar. “Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to cGMP, your drug products are adulterated within the meaning of … the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.”

Among the cGMP violations, the agency’s warning letter — dated Nov. 20, 2025 and posted on the FDA’s website last week — called out Novo Nordisk’s inadequate investigations into drug product failures and discrepancies, which “often concluded that no drug product was impacted because finished sterile drug product test results (e.g., sterility, endotoxin, and environmental monitoring) were within specifications.”

The question remaining now is: “will FDA revisit the decision of the previous leadership, based on the comment in the article above:

“After quietly withholding millions of Moderna’s newly formulated COVID-19 booster doses because of manufacturing issues at a Catalent factory in Indiana, the United States has reportedly released the shots.”

Watch this space…!

