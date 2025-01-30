I hadn’t heard of Badassann

When I had an email a few days ago saying that Badassann had become a founding member of INSIDE PHARMA, I had to check it out. With my posts now being free for some time, I wondered why anyone would pay top whack.

Then I read her strapline:

“The food and pharma industries are as interested in your health as the arms dealers are in world peace. Be a badass.”

…says it in one, doesn’t it - spot on.

It looks like she has her own Substack on the way and that should be very interesting.

Thanks Ann of the Badass variety!

Shout out for paid subscribers too

This also goes out to the 122 loyal subscribers who have stuck with me even though paying wasn’t going to bring them anything extra. You know who you are :O)

That’s it for now,

Hedley

