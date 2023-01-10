MHRA confirms that hospital pharmacies can manufacture, transport and store gene therapy products, and the Care Quality Commission will be responsible, not MHRA
What!!! Yes, it's true, read all about it...
Delighted to report there has been a breakthrough with MHRA
This morning, I received this email from Ian Rees, Manager, Inspectorate Strategy and Innovation Unit”
“Dear Hedley
Many thanks, I had a good break.
Thank you for your reply and I can confirm that I have passed this information on to the Directorate.
To resolve this matter, we now need to have a cal…