The Symposium

Some of you may remember that I attended this MHRA Symposium last February on behalf of UK Column:

“just imagine if Microsoft became the sole provider of technology services to MHRA? What if that involved harvesting patient data, licensing pharmaceutical wholesalers, approving new drugs—not approving others, competitors maybe? What if surveillance activities to catch criminals (supposedly) thieving medicines was used by MHRAs criminal investigations team, using the latest MS AI App?”

Well, this is what was revealed on the day:

MHRA is now a Sovereign Agency - it can make it’s own rules up. Virtual inspections are here to stay, using Microsoft HoloLens 2. It seems Healthcare is also a target, to “Enhance Patient Treatment”. The safety net of the EU Falsified Medicines Directive has been done away with. A new name of Medicrime has been branded, requiring wide surveillance across the globe. Confidential sites have been created. A Policy discussion paper on a UK Single Trade Window has be raised - relaxing border controls? Global warming is contributing to pharma distribution temperature issues. Compliance partners have been created, made up mainly of former MHRA inspectors (privatisation). Point of care manufacture (in hospitals) is now authorised (but not safe!).

There was more of course, and it’s probably best summarised by James Pound, MHRAs Deputy Director Standards and Compliance in the Keynote Address.

Very interesting listening, mind boggling even!