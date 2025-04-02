Expert witness statements on SARS-CoV-2 contamination

To help you get a better handle on the time and complexity involved in keeping supply chains safe, this is something on the dangers of contamination that has been submitted in an expert witness statement. This is what FDA requires a manufacturer to do in the event of a contamination finding:

1. A company involved in the manufacture of prescription drugs (drugs) must adhere to CGMP regulations, defined in the US Code of Federal Regulations, Title 21.

2. The relevant sections applicable to drugs manufactured by chemical synthesis (small molecule) are 21 CFR PART 210 - CURRENT GOOD MANUFACTURING PRACTICE IN MANUFACTURING, PROCESSING, PACKING, OR HOLDING OF DRUGS; GENERAL and PART 211 - CURRENT GOOD MANUFACTURING PRACTICE FOR FINISHED PHARMACEUTICALS

3. The SARS-CoV-2 injections are categorized as biological products, and in addition to 21 CFR PART 210/211, are also governed by 21 CFR PART 600 - BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS: GENERAL where biological products are defined as:

“Biological product means a virus, therapeutic serum, toxin, antitoxin, vaccine, blood, blood component or derivative, allergenic product, protein, or analogous product, or arsphenamine or derivative of arsphenamine (or any other trivalent organic arsenic compound), applicable to the prevention, treatment, or cure of a disease or condition of human beings.”

4. Biological products are far more susceptible to quality issues than small molecule drugs. This is because they are made from living organisms such as animal and human cells, which can suddenly change character depending on the physical environment (eg temperature or humidity), methods of preparation, and processing procedures.

5. Microbial, particulate and pyrogen contamination are ever present, critical risks in the manufacture of sterile injectables such as the SARS-coV-2 injections.

6. Adherence to PART 210/211/600 is essential to assure material and product quality.

7. § 211.113 Control of microbiological contamination states:

“Appropriate written procedures, designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products purporting to be sterile, shall be established and followed. Such procedures shall include validation [proof they work as intended] of all aseptic and sterilization processes.”

8. Contamination is classed as a quality deviation, and must recorded and justified, as per § 211.100 Written procedures; deviations.

“(a) There shall be written procedures for production and process control designed to assure that the drug products have the identity, strength, quality, and purity they purport or are represented to possess. Such procedures shall include all requirements in this subpart. These written procedures, including any changes, shall be drafted, reviewed, and approved by the appropriate organizational units and reviewed and approved by the quality control unit.

(b) Written production and process control procedures shall be followed in the execution of the various production and process control functions and shall be documented at the time of performance. Any deviation from the written procedures shall be recorded and justified.”

9. The quality control unit, under § 211.22 “Responsibilities of quality control unit,” must determine what measures are required. See below:

(a) There shall be a quality control unit that shall have the responsibility and authority to approve or reject all components, drug product containers, closures, in-process materials, packaging material, labeling, and drug products, and the authority to review production records to assure that no errors have occurred or, if errors have occurred, that they have been fully investigated. The quality control unit shall be responsible for approving or rejecting drug products manufactured, processed, packed, or held under contract by another company.

(b) Adequate laboratory facilities for the testing and approval (or rejection) of components, drug product containers, closures, packaging materials, in-process materials, and drug products shall be available to the quality control unit.

(c) The quality control unit shall have the responsibility for approving or rejecting all procedures or specifications impacting on the identity, strength, quality, and purity of the drug product.

(d) The responsibilities and procedures applicable to the quality control unit shall be in writing; such written procedures shall be followed.

9. The initial response must be to contain the outbreak. Production must be ceased immediately, and all production batches suspected of being contaminated must be placed in a quality status that prevent use, such as ‘in bond’ or ‘quarantined’. The bonded production must be physically labelled clearly stating the inventory is not available for use. There should also be a review of batch manufacturing records (BMRs) of products that have already left the facility, to determine if there could be a need to alert downstream supply chain actors of any potential issues.

10. In parallel with containment activities, a deviation investigation must be instigated. The aim of the investigation is to establish the root cause of the contamination problem. This will involve much interchange of scientific, technical and supply chain information, review and approval by the appropriate organizational units, to be finally reviewed and approved by the quality control unit. Often, it takes weeks, or even months, to arrive at a decision on the root cause of a deviation.

11. Once root cause has been identified, a corrective and preventative action plan (CAPA) must be established and implemented via the organization’s quality management system (QMS). This again can take weeks or months, even for the more straight forward small molecule drugs, as corrective standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be written, reviewed, and approved. Operators must then be trained in the new SOPs, sign that they have read and understood, and their training records updated.

12. A contamination finding for a biological product is an order of magnitude more complex to fix, as it signals systemic failure of the company’s QMS. In this instance, it would be my professional opinion that the company should enter into a consent decree with FDA, to ensure the appropriate remedial work is carried out.

12. In addition to the above, the SARS-CoV-2 injections are classed under Biological Product Deviations (BPD) regulations, which state:

“A manufacturer is required to report to the FDA as soon as possible, but not to exceed 45 calendar days from the date of discovery of information reasonably suggesting a reportable event has occurred. Reports should be submitted using FDA Form 3486. The report may be submitted electronically to CBER or in paper form by mail.”

13. Contamination is a safety-critical event when it occurs in the manufacture of a biologic product. Prevention is based on strict adherence to CGMP processing and procedures at every stage, as described above. It is not sufficient to undertake final testing as with small molecule products,

14. The only reliable way of knowing if a facility meets the requirements above, to prevent contamination or any other form of critical quality deviation, is by way of physical regulatory inspection (FDA) of its CGMP compliance. This is especially crucial with the SARS-CoV-2 injections, where there was no regulatory history to rely on, and no pre-approval inspections (PAIs) carried out.

15. Therefore, given the above, it is my professional opinion that the default approach from FDA must be to assume that in the event of a contamination finding, systemic failure of the clinical trial sponsor (CTS) or product license holder (PLH) QMS has taken place. This must trigger an immediate inspection, followed by legal and public scrutiny of the ensuing FORM 483.

Upon reading this, you may conclude that the world has been sold the illusion that safe, effective, high-quality drugs appear on the crank of a ‘genetic’ handle.

You would be absolutely right, of course!

