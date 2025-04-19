Just this:

“Furthering its goal to grow the reach of its mRNA vaccines and guard against future pandemics, Moderna cleared a key regulatory hurdle at its flagship production plant in the United Kingdom.

The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted Moderna a manufacturer and importer's license at its vaccine facility in Harwell, Oxfordshire.

With license in hand and the plant now fully operational, Moderna is free to use the site for commercial production of mRNA shots, which will then be beholden to MHRA's standard review process, the company said in an April 15 press release.

The facility, dubbed the Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre, forms a major component of the company’s 10-year partnership with the U.K. government and its Health Security Agency to prepare for future pandemics. The pact is designed to shore up domestic vaccine production in the U.K., bolster the country's R&D prowess and ensure "priority access" to mRNA vaccines in the event of an emergency, Moderna noted in its release.

“This significant achievement marks a major step forward in our mission to establish end-to-end mRNA manufacturing capabilities in the U.K., and we are proud to have reached it in less than two years since breaking ground on the site,” Darius Hughes, Moderna’s U.K. general manager, said in a statement.

As it stands, Moderna figures the Harwell facility should be able to crank out at least 250 million mRNA vaccine doses for the U.K. public and the country's National Health Service during a pandemic.”

