Share

“Moderna’s new centre at the Harwell science campus, which hosts more than 250 organisations across health, technology and energy, will produce mRNA jabs for the NHS’s seasonal vaccination programmes. It has been granted a licence to make Covid jabs and will also apply for a licence to make flu vaccines.”

Rewind to April 2022, and we learn:

“A £200m government-funded vaccine manufacturing centre has been sold to a private pharmaceutical company.

The Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) in Harwell, Oxfordshire, has been sold to Catalent.

It said it will invest up to £120m to complete the centre, on which building started in 2020, and employ 400 people.

The VMIC was set up as a not-for-profit company with the aim of combining vaccine research and manufacturing in one place.

Opponents protested against the sale in Oxford in March, arguing the possibility was “beyond absurd”.”