INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
10h

Moderna CEO is 'opening' the plant much as a local dignatory opens a hospital but does  not own it.

Moderna will be the/a major client of Catalent and being kept warm, much as Moderna CEO is keeping DHSC / politician warm by supporting UK in drug pricing. (As if their support made an iota of difference)

They are not giving up with this crap. Due to age have been invited by NHS and also a pharmacist to have a shot. Good mind to go and take an hour discussing, as a part of informed consent, and then deciding it's not for me.

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