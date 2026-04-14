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What’s in the News INSIDE PHARMA Today?:

“Moderna’s new centre at the Harwell science campus, which hosts more than 250 organisations across health, technology and energy, will produce mRNA jabs for the NHS’s seasonal vaccination programmes. It has been granted a licence to make Covid jabs and will also apply for a licence to make flu vaccines.”

Rewind to April 2022, and we learn:

Harwell VMIC: New vaccine centre sold to company

“A £200m government-funded vaccine manufacturing centre has been sold to a private pharmaceutical company. The Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) in Harwell, Oxfordshire, has been sold to Catalent. It said it will invest up to £120m to complete the centre, on which building started in 2020, and employ 400 people. The VMIC was set up as a not-for-profit company with the aim of combining vaccine research and manufacturing in one place. Opponents protested against the sale in Oxford in March, arguing the possibility was “beyond absurd”.”

So, this ‘Moderna’ facility, was built with taxpayer money, then sold…

…but wait, it wasn’t sold to Moderna, it was sold to Catalent, a U.S. based contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO)?:

“SOMERSET, N.J. – April 6, 2022 — Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced the acquisition from Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre UK Limited (VMIC Ltd.) of a biologics development and manufacturing facility currently under construction near Oxford, U.K. Catalent plans to invest up to $160 million (£120 million) to complete the building of the facility and equip it with state-of-the-art capabilities for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies and vaccines, including mRNA, proteins, and other advanced modalities. It is expected that the new facility will employ more than 400 people and support public and private organizations seeking to develop and manufacture biotherapeutics.”

Now the plot descends into murky waters:

The Clarification below was provided by Perplexity AI, who my publisher, Wiley, has a partnership with:

No other buyer purchased VMIC from Catalent; Catalent is the purchaser who acquired VMIC directly from VMIC Limited, the original owner.

The UK government supported the facility financially but did not own or sell it themselves, as VMIC was structured as a not-for-profit private company.

For all recent updates or further owners, there is no evidence of anyone buying VMIC from Catalent; Catalent remains the current owner as of September 2025.

AI can be useful for finding specific pieces of information, so long as it is used as a tool by you, not vice versa. Alison Wright alerted me to the power of Perplexity AI for legal guidance, so I trust the result:

“Catalent remains the current owner [of Harwell] as of September 2025.”

Are you asking the obvious question?

If Catalent still owns the facility in Harwell, how can the UK Government give it to Moderna?

Any comments, thoughts or insights?

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