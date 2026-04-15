[This is old, but still very relevant]

Steve Barclay MP in the frame

See Steve Barclay MP in the picture here, signing up to a 10-year partnership with Moderna.

UK cements 10-year-partnership with Moderna in major boost for vaccines and research

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Steve Barclay, said:

“This time 2 years ago, the UK was the first country in the world to administer a COVID vaccine outside of a clinical trial. Since then, countless lives have been saved across the world and more than 150 million doses have been given in the UK alone.

It is vital we invest in fighting future variants of this disease as well as other deadly viruses that are circulating, such as seasonal flu and RSV, and this partnership with Moderna will also strengthen our ability to respond to any future pandemics.

By boosting our onshore vaccine manufacturing capability, we are a step closer to becoming the leading global hub for life sciences. This partnership will support our crucial mission to protect the people of the UK and across the world through the development of revolutionary vaccines and research.”

Pinocchio couldn’t have said it better, could he?

He’s still at it though!

GSK unveils plan for one of Europe’s largest life science campuses in Stevenage:

“GSK has today announced that it has formally started the process of seeking a development partner to transform land within the company’s existing 92-acre Research & Development site in Stevenage into one of Europe’s largest ‘clusters’ for biotechnology and other early-stage life science companies.”

What people do not know is this. The land quoted was once the site of GSKs state-of-the-art R&D facility that was the EUs second biggest construction project next to the Channel Tunnel—they closed it after a few years because nothing came out of it, zilch, zippo, zero…bugger all.

They’ve been ‘repurposing’ the site for many a year now, and this is the latest shower of sh1T…

What is Autolus Therapeutics?

Another Government favourite is Autolus Therapeutics, gifted a £66 million facility in the centre of Stevenage!!!:

Autolus Therapeutics’ CAR-T Cell Manufacturing Facility, Stevenage, UK

“The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult facility [them popping up again], an existing cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility in Stevenage, is supporting the initial global commercial launch capacity for Obe-cel until the CAR T-cell production facility is opened.

The first construction phase of the facility was completed in record time in December 2022 and the facility is expected to begin GMP operations in the second half of 2023. It is expected to process 2,000 treatments each year and generate 400 job opportunities in Stevenage.”

MHRA will have given the site a manufacturing licence without actually inspecting the site—why go along there, when you’ve got Microsoft Hololens 2 to do it for you.

Now, this is the real stinger:

“Government grant of £15.9 million awarded to chemical producer Croda to increase the UK’s capacity to manufacture key vaccine ingredients.”:

expanded Staffordshire facility will produce lipids for around 3 billion vaccine doses from 2023

lipids are an essential component in COVID vaccines as well as other gene therapies

Lipids (LNPs), will be travelling down UK motorways, from Staffordshire, right into the heart of Stevenage. Good luck with that, guys…have you reported this to the Health & Safety Executive in relation to Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH)?

…and LNPs won’t be the only hazardous chemicals going into Stevenage, and, of course, there will be emissions from the facility which will be manufacturing for clinical trials and commercial supply.

Please, please, please, to my 5,500 subscribers, free and the few glorious people who pay, read the below, take it on board, and shout it from the rooftops:

These are the key players in the push to fill us all full of mRNA:

Sir Richard Sykes appointed chair of Vaccine Taskforce – this is him on Wikipedia (not a fan of Wiki, but the best summary):

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Sykes_(microbiologist).

Dyed in the wool pharma, Mr Fixit in the industry. Find out more here:

Then there’s Mr Fixit It in gene therapy supply chains, Sir Ian McCubbin:

Ian McCubbin, Chair, Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult

“Ian currently chairs the Manufacturing Advisory Board for Wave 1 of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund in support of Innovate UK. He is also Chairman of RoslinCT, an Edinburgh based cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO). Previously, Ian chaired the Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Taskforce (ATMT), a group responsible for an action plan to anchor commercial scale manufacturing in the UK which has subsequently been adopted in full as part of the UK Government’s Life Sciences Industrial Strategy.”

See McCubbin on P27 below:

UK Vaccine Taskforce 2020 Achievements and Future Strategy: End of year report

McCubbins role at the CGTC is to grow gene therapies to make UK No. 1 in the world of life sciences - check their extensive list of collaborators: https://ct.catapult.org.uk/how-we-work/our-collaborators

Then, Professor Dame Jenny Harries, with her cunning plan: UKHSA Strategic Plan: 2023 to 2026 to create a lucrative global market for the jabs.

…and there’s more

You will already be very familiar with Sir Patrick Vallance, Dame Kate Bingham, Dame Sarah Gilbert, Sir Jonathan Van Tam…and Uncle Sir Tom Cobley and all.

We just cannot let them get away with this, it’s more evil than words can say.

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